Things are getting festive in Franklin County.
As Christmas nears and New Years is quick to follow, towns and residents in northwestern Vermont are decking their halls with all manner of lights and festive displays. Many area towns have promoted festive decorations and even created online maps showing interested travelers where to go to take in the sights.
The Vermont Army National Guard even got in on the act with Santa’s Convoy, a lighted journey of decked out military vehicles that went from St. Albans to Berlin.
Here are several areas to take in the lights:
St. Albans Bay Park
Festive holiday lights were installed by St. Albans Town’s public works department with assistance from the St. Albans City staff.
Light Up Swanton
A virtual map on the Swanton Recreation Facebook page shows where participants in the town’s annual decorating contest are located. The displays are scheduled to be judged the day after Christmas, with prizes awarded to the best displays on Dec. 27.
Holiday Lights Tour
The Town of Fairfax also has a virtual map showing where various participants have created light displays. Those interested in featuring their display on the map can do so by filling out a form on the town Parks and Recreation Department website.
Downtown St. Albans Holiday Tree Walk — Festival of Trees
Take a walk through downtown St. Albans, where the Festival of Trees committee and many local businesses and organizations are displaying holiday trees in their windows. While the official event concluded Dec. 7, most displays will be on display all season.
A list of participating businesses can be found on the Festival of Trees Facebook page.
Lights in Lincoln Park
The Enosburg Business Association, joined by local volunteers David and Sally Tryhorne, collaborated on an elaborate holiday lights display for Enosburg Falls’ Lincoln Park.
Tunnels lined with Christmas lights beckon visitors to the park’s core, where, in the place of the park’s fountain, a lights display taking the silhouette of a tree looks over much of the park.
