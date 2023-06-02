FRANKLIN COUNTY — Over 230 riders participated in the Rail Trail Celebration Ride on a glorious sunny day Saturday, May 27, helping inaugurate the newest section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Cambridge and Sheldon Junction.
At 120 miles, the LVRT is the longest rail trail in New England; approximately 40 miles are in Franklin County.
The total ride from St. Albans to Cambridge was 30 miles, but was made easier by shuttling to waypoints or trailheads with shuttles provided by Smugglers Notch Resort, Lamoille Valley Bike Tours and accompanying bike trailers.
Eighteen volunteer crossing guards monitored key road crossings for safety and to provide information to the riders.
At Taylor Park, recreation organizations and bike and conservation advocacy groups were joined by live music and Bootlegger Bikes, which performed bike safety checks for riders.
Haddad Subaru donated a $2,000 “bike of your choice” raffle which all registered riders were entered in. The winner was Eric Ford of Westford, who was most appreciative of the opportunity to replace his old bike with a new one.
Other groups present included Local Motion, Franklin County Mountain Bike Club, Hard’ack Playground, Lake Champlain Basin Program and the Saint Albans Messenger. 14th Star Brewing provided refreshments, and great food offerings were available at the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market.
Riders originated from all over the region and beyond, coming from as far as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and Chittenden County.
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith spoke about the history of the trail and its anticipated benefits.
“Tourism is becoming more and more popular in this region, and it’s things like the rail trail that make that possible,” he said. “We hope from the economic development side that small businesses will be popping up along the trail, whether it's food or overnight stays. We really think the opportunity is there.”
Event organizer Andy Crossman said the rail trail is like a spine or a central nervous system, with offramps and spurs connecting communities to each other.
The Cambridge community really was excited about the new connection to the north, and came out in numbers to East Fairfield, Sheldon and St. Albans. The Fairfield Community Center provided services, and live music later in the day bringing people together in a healthy and social celebration.
These interactions made the event theme “Connecting our Communities” come to life.
Volunteer Leon Berthiaume said he was most impressed with “the excitement and wonder people shared at being able to traverse 120 miles across Vermont on the new rail trail visiting villages and scenery while they were getting exercise and sharing the joy of living in Vermont with their friends.”
One visitor not familiar with Franklin County shared they could “see themselves living here in the area” after their introductory ride. This new recreation asset will be a draw for visitors and local residents well into the future and the celebration was a fitting way to kick it off.
The success of the event was due to great collaboration and organizational support from the City of St. Albans staff, Rec Department, Cambridge Trails Committee, and sponsors including the Town of St. Albans, Smugglers Notch Resort, Franklin County Mountain Bike Club, G.W. Tatro and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.