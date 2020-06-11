ST. ALBANS — After an investment of $18 million and two years of construction, the upgrade to the St. Albans City Wastewater Treatment Facility is nearly complete. All that remains is some sitework and repaving, along with a few punch list items.
Work should be wrapped up within days, according to Brian Willett, the plant supervisor. The upgrades touched every section of the plant, which was built in 1985, and will make the plant more energy efficient while replacing equipment that had exceeded its useful life.
“A lot of old equipment, you couldn’t get replacement parts, and if you could you were two to three months out,” Willett said. “A lot of it was past its life expectancy.”
The upgrades may allow for some savings to the facility’s electric and chemical bills, but the plant will need to operate for at least a year before those can be determined, according to Willett.
The replacement work began at the headworks, where wastewater enters the plant. New grit chambers were installed, with the old one kept as a backup if needed. This is where large items, rocks and sand settle out of the water. There are still a lot of stormwater catch basins around the city tied into the system, which is where the rocks and sand come from, Willett explained.
The removed grit is taken to the transfer station in Highgate and ultimately to the landfill.
Next the water goes to the three primary settling tanks. This is where 85 percent of the solids are removed and where the odor of wastewater is most intense. The slow moving filters here were also replaced. Having three tanks allows for two tanks to remain operational while one is repaired. That kind of redundancy exists throughout the system so that the plant can continue to function while maintenance is carried out.
Recirculation pumps then send the water to the trickling filter, another slow moving filter which begins the process of removing the remaining 15 percent of solids. The trickling filter was refurbished a few years ago and so was untouched in the upgrade. But the recirculation pumps were replaced with new, more energy efficient models.
The water then goes to a tank where 25 slow moving discs known as rotating biological contractors (RBCs) turn bringing microbes on their surface into and then out of the water. Those microbes further break down and remove waste remaining in the water, including nitrogen. As part of the upgrade, the city replaced roughly 10 of the discs, at a cost of $100,000 each, plus labor.
As the water leaves this tank, aluminum sulfate is added. This begins the process of removing phosphorous. From this tank, the water travels to a mixing tank where polymer is added. Together, the polymer and the aluminum sulfate cause particles of phosphorous to settle out in 13-foot deep tanks. The resulting sludge is returned to the primary effluent tanks where it mixes with the other sludge.
The mixers and equipment in the tanks were all replaced.
Sand filters, which had previously been used to remove phosphorous, were eliminated entirely. The building where they were located now holds tanks for the aluminum sulfate and other chemicals used at the plant, as well as the new system where small phosphorous particles are removed.
Chlorine is then added to kill e-coli and other pathogens before the water moves through the new phosphorous removal system. The water passes through a series of discs covered with very fine material that removes tiny particles of phosphorous which did not settle out in the floculation tank. If the filters become clogged, there is an automatic backwash system which cleans them.
The chlorine is removed before the water leaves the facility for Stevens Brook, which it empties into not far from where the brook empties into St. Albans Bay.
With all of the upgraded equipment, came a new computerized monitoring system. “You still gotta have eyes on,” said Willett. For example, making adjustments in chemicals, he said, was still better done from the controls in the chemical room where the operator can walk 10 feet to the tank to check the results of the tank.
When the Messenger visited on Thursday, monitors showed the plant was processing 2.8 million gallons per day.
Typically, flows are heavy in the morning, drop during the workday, pick up again in the evenings, before dropping overnight, Willett said. When everyone was home during the pandemic, flows lessened. Willett said that could be because businesses were closed, but could also be because rainfall has been light. In addition to catch basins emptying into the plant, many older homes have sump pumps that pump water into the wastewater system, Willett said.
The sludge from the primary tanks is ground up before going into a digester where it is heated to 95 degrees. As part of the upgrade, the tanks are now heated with the methane generated by the microbes doing the digestion.
Disposing of the sludge, which goes to a landfill in Franklin County, N.Y., is one of the plant’s largest expenses, along with electricity and chemicals, said Willett.
The plant has its own lab. Even the lab received some improvements with a new distiller and LED lights, which have been installed throughout the facility.
The upgrades required a lot of underground work. The electrical lines beneath the facility parking lot look like “an L.A. freeway,” Willett said.
Paving remains. With it will come grading that should end the pooling of water on the roads at the facility. Berms were also added at key locations to keep water out. They also removed the beaver dams that cause flooding at the site. The beaver dams are always an ongoing process,” Willett said. “They’re smart little guys. They know how to construct stuff.”
Although there are alarms throughout the system and a new computerized monitoring system, “you’re always looking around,” Willett said. “This is definitely a 24/7 job for me.”
He’s been with the city since 1985, and has worked at the plant since 1987.
The finances
The project was paid for primarily with loans and grants. The grants totaled $4.1 million, according to Tom Leitz, the city’s director of administration. They covered the cost of the $3 million invested into the new phosphorous removal discs.
The city borrowed $6 million from the state’s revolving loan fund and another $7.7 from USDA Rural Development. Both have extremely low interest rates.
“We had a good bid on the project and the project has gone well,” Leitz said.
That left some money for work that wasn’t part of the original scope but was identified as the work was underway, including a new chemical system. “The chemical system was a big upgrade,” Willett said.
Even with the additional work, Leitz expected that once the final accounting is complete there will be some funds left over to apply to the system’s 22 pump stations.
“It’s been a great project,” he said.