The Milton Town School District, like 16 other area districts, will reopen using a hybrid model this fall.
In an email July 23 to families and staff, the Champlain Valley Superintendents Association, of which MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex is co-chair, announced schools in Chittenden, Franklin, Addison and Grand Isle counties will be united in their reopening plan.
Schools plan to bring students back into buildings in teams of two. Teams will alternate between in-person and remote learning on designated days of the week.
“This plan to return to school is student-centered, focused on social-emotional needs and designed to keep our students learning at a high level,” the email stated.
As directed by Gov. Phil Scott, all Vermont schools closed their doors to students and faculty at the end of March to help curb the spread of COVID-19, a highly-contagious respiratory disease. Schools transitioned to remote-learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
But as summer quickly approaches its end, school districts are hurrying to prepare reopening plans in accordance with measures that were issued by the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health at the end of June.
The state’s measures, outlined in a 25-page report, touch on everything from daily wellness checks to requirements that students be seated six feet apart when possible and maintain assigned seats aboard buses and in cafeterias in order to limit possible exposures to COVID-19.
In the email sent Thursday, it was explained MTSD students will be divided into two groups, with each group attending school in-person two days a week and learning remotely three days a week.
Almost all students will learn at home on Wednesdays, in order for schools in the district to be deep-cleaned and to allow faculty and staff to engage in professional planning and learning as needed.
The email stated staff will do its best to keep siblings and households in the same group.
“Having fewer students in the building at a time will help reduce contact with others and allow for better physical distancing,” the email stated. “The smaller groups will also allow teachers and staff more time to assess the academic progress and needs of our students.”
While in school buildings, all students and staff will be required to wear masks and to wash hands regularly.
For families that prefer their students remain in a remote-learning environment, MTSD is offering this as an option. Families will need to select either hybrid in-person learning or full-time virtual learning when filling out the annual online registration form.
To help families make the decision that works best for them, details specific to hybrid and fully remote-learning will be shared by MTSD in the coming days.
“Of the utmost importance though is for us to collect information from both families and staff,” the email stated. “This information will help us develop cohort groups, subsequent schedules, understand more fully transportation needs and identify any family who is considering the fully remote option.”
MTSD will conduct a Messenger Voice Call and Text Message to notify families the survey has been sent.
“We acknowledge the hardships that hybrid and full remote models may place on families, including our own faculty and staff,” the email stated. “Although it will be a challenge, the majority of families and staff surveyed across all three counties preferred opening schools in a hybrid learning environment. By working together, openly communicating, and being creative and flexible, we can overcome these challenges together.”