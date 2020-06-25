Shane Allen Edgerly, 44, of Milton, was sentenced June 25 in U.S. District Court in Rutland to serve 87 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography.
Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford also ordered Edgerly to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.
Homeland Security Special Agent Michael McCullagh began investigating Edgerly in January 2017, when the agency received 22 cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The tips indicated that Edgerly had uploaded suspected images of child pornography using Pinterest, according to court documents. The tips also referenced sexually explicit photographs of females who appeared to be under the age of 16, and in some cases, eight to ten-years-old.
After finding further pornagraphic images tied to Edgerly in July 2018, in October, Homeland Security Investigations, working in partnership with Vermont Attorney General’s Office investigators, obtained a search warrant for Edgerly’s residence.
At the time of the warrant, Edgerly had been living with his parents and wife in Milton for about a year, according to an October 2018 Independent article. In his home, investigators found electronic devices holding over 800 images of suspected child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan commended the efforts of HSI and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office investigators. During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Darrow and Nikolas Kerest prosecuted Edgerly. Assistant Federal Public Defender Steven Barth represented Edgerly.
Nolan stated this prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood uses federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet. The project also aims to identify and rescue victims.