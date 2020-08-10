EWSD buildings raise Black Lives Matter flags in unison, solidarity

At the same time on Thursday, all of the school buildings in the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) hoisted the same flag in support of racial equity.
Each building had its own Black Lives Matter (BLM) Flag raised in the morning as the district has vowed to take a unified stance against injustice.
Three schools already had the flag flying outside through student-led efforts to do so -- Essex High School (EHS), Westford School, and Albert D. Lawton (ADL) School -- but they brought theirs down in order to have the flag re-raised in conjunction with their fellow EWSD buildings.
Students, administrators, and other guests spoke during a ceremony held at EHS, the audio of which was streamed live to the other sites.
“Before we begin, let’s take a moment to recognize that we are here on stolen land that belongs to the Abenaki people. We celebrate and recognize the Indigenous peoples of Vermont,” said EWSD School Board member Liz Subin, who was the first to stand up at the microphone.
“This marks a critical moment in our district’s efforts to situate equity and antiracism in the front seat for our district,” Subin continued. “The Black Lives Matters Flag is a symbol that represents our dedication to improving the community experience for all Black people who are part of and connected to the Essex Westford School District… The EWSD board is highly supportive of antiracism and anti-bias education and policies. We have a lot of work to do to get to a place where we are equitable in all of our actions and decisions. Equity requires a recognition of data, data that makes clear the impact of systemic oppression of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. EWSD acknowledges this data. We are working toward a myriad of approaches to address these issues. This includes symbolic representations of our position, policy work, human resources and hiring work, curriculum change, and community connections.”
The school board’s July 7 decision to have each school in the district raise the flag was not a new idea as it was actually proposed by a town member over two years earlier. In February of 2018, EHS students first requested the Black Lives Matter Flag be raised at the school; as discussion ensued over the next few months between the board, administrators, and the community, Essex resident Rey Garofano suggested at a March meeting that all EWSD schools fly it to “set us apart as a community that knows that this is important.”
Students from Westford School brought a proposal to the board that April, and both theirs and that from EHS were unanimously approved in May. That decision didn’t come without lengthy discussion, however, which included legal counsel suggesting that the board create guidelines for its flagpoles and requests that pertain to them. Such guidelines were implemented and stipulated that requests be student-led, time-specific and include a petition showing student support each calendar year.
Last month, Subin presented a proposal for revised guidelines during the board’s meeting which had been put together by a 10-person group consisting of students, staff, faculty, and community and board members. The revisions allowed for school board renewal to already-approved proposals for the flying of certain flags instead of requiring new proposals be submitted each year, as well as giving way for the board to make the choice of flying a flag that was proposed for an individual building to instead be flown at all buildings -- as was decided for the BLM Flag.
Superintendent Beth Cobb addressed the crowd last week and talked about how the district is dedicated to ensuring that all students are treated equitably and that it is “striving toward being an anti-racist organization.” She stated how the district wants People of Color, especially students, to be involved in decision making, and she also noted that EWSD recognizes that white people within the organization have a need for learning and growth as well.
“The full leadership team across our district supports the concepts of ridding our system of inequities associated with race, gender, language diversity, socioeconomic status, and other forms of marginalization,” said Cobb. “It is with this in mind that we speak in a unified voice to denounce racism of any kind. Given the recent and ongoing events in our country, evidenced in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and many others before him, as well as the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on people of color, it is important to reiterate that the EWSD is dedicated to making visible the harm done by racism at an individual level and systemically across institutions and redressing those harms. We are dedicated to developing and sustaining a culture free from bias and inequity.”
Tilly Krishna and Iris Hsiang, Essex High students and representatives to the school board, then took turns sharing their thoughts.
“Education is one of the most important ways to form our identity,” said Hsiang. “We wonder about the past, and how to shape the future, and it informs the ways we interact with others. The way we must teach is open and intentional so that our students actions are as well. We have the responsibility for the future of our community to decide whether we are going to ingrain biases or confront them, and it's entirely up to us.” Hsiang later added, “While it's admirable that we're flying this flag and making a statement, we also have to be aware of the fact that our work does not end here. Being anti-racist is not just flying a fly or watching a movie. This is just the beginning of a body of work we have to love to do.”
“We need to open our eyes to the truth and reality that there is racism in the United States,” said Krishna. “This flag may be viewed differently by people of different perspectives, but we raise this flag proudly as an affirmation that EWSD values the lives of Black students, teachers, bus drivers, and community members, and we want to be clear that we stand in solidarity with them.”
Before Erin Maguire, EWSD’s director of equity, diversity & inclusion, asked each school to raise its respective flag, guests Kesha Ram and Remy-Brice Uwilingiyimana offered some words.
“It is a beautiful day to raise the Black Lives Matter Flag in this community,” said Ram. “And even if it wasn't a beautiful day, this is our work. It is our work to ensure that our Black brothers and sisters know that Black lives matter on sunny days when we're all gathered together and on rainy, cold days when we feel like we're alone.”
Ram, an equity consultant who has spent numerous hours helping EWSD and its students in finding their voice, recounted an interaction she had with a couple Women of Color from ADL to illustrate how those conversations have helped her get a better idea of what kids want to know about race in their community.
“[They] were saying, ‘We just want to understand why there aren't black people [in Vermont], and we feel like that has a lot to do with history, and we want to understand that better.’ And that really hit me,” said Ram. “Because often we perpetuate this narrative that we're just a white state -- that black people passed right on through in the Underground Railroad and didn't stay. But why didn't they stay? And what did we do to push Black people away?”
In addition to sharing his story of coming to the U.S. when he was 12 and trying to navigate a system that wasn’t structured to serve his needs, Uwilingiyimana applauded the efforts of the EWSD students in getting the district to a point where more than just a few of the buildings would be flying the BLM Flag.
“I wanted to highlight the incredible work that the students have done in terms of achieving a step where they were able to convince us adults to take the right steps in terms of making sure our schools and our society is more inclusive of everybody,” said Uwilingiyimana, director of the Multicultural Youth Program at Spectrum Youth & Family Services. “This is a symbolic sign, but it also means a lot as a first step where we are going to include everybody within our community and everybody to feel valued. So it's very important to highlight the leadership that the youth have taken… I want to commend the students for their great work and their leadership -- and showing us, as adults, how we can be courageous as we tackle this issue, which is very, very important.”
An abbreviated, edited video of the ceremony with clips of the flags being raised at schools throughout the district can be viewed at facebook.com/essexwestford/posts/2704812436455195.
The complete, unedited video of the speeches delivered at EHS can be found at facebook.com/essexwestford/videos/213525736736823.