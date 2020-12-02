The Essex Fire Department (EFD) is one of 20 fire departments in the country — and the only one in Vermont — to join a Drexel University study investigating how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the mental health of first responders.
The study is run by the Center for Firefighter Injury Research and Safety Trends (FIRST Center) at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia. The study ran over six months said Stephen Trenholm, Essex Fire Department’s safety officer. An anonymous survey was sent out each month from May 2020 to October 2020.
EFD was “selected to represent not just their department in Vermont, but departments that look like them who aren't in the study across the United States,” said Jennifer Taylor, director of the FIRST Center.
Some departments were chosen because the COVID counts were high, and some were chosen because the COVID counts were low, to act as controls, said Taylor. These positions shifted over time as the pandemic evolved and picked up in certain places, she noted.
The survey included questions about stress level, how stress affects the work, intent to leave, and level of support felt by the members, said Safety Officer Trenholm.
“We had to attain at least a 60 percent participation rate, which we were able to do,” he said.
Taylor said that the data is in the process of being analyzed now. “We're very concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on first responders,” she added.
First responders have to be “unique” individuals, willing to face extreme danger, said Thomas Richards, EFD assistant chief. “When everybody else is running away from the bad stuff, we're running toward it. It takes a unique individual to be engaged in that."
The study is taking a composite of many different styles of fire departments and fire services, said Richards.
According to Trenholm, Essex is a “paid-on-call” department. This means that each member of the department has a separate, usually full-time job.
“That's a different dynamic for our department. It has a different dynamic for each one of the individuals there. It's a different level of stress from a lot of different perspectives,” said Richards.
There were several reasons that the Essex Fire Department wanted to get involved with the study, Richards and Trenholm said.
“We're a profession that takes care of everybody in the community, we need to take care of ourselves. Our members need to know that there's somebody there that is watching out for them,” said Richards.
Trenholm added, “But we're also doing it for our brothers and sisters around the country and the fire service, which is extremely important.”
The Essex Fire Department also had an already-existing relationship with the FIRST Center at Drexel. They have participated in other FIRST Center programs in the past, like the Fire Service Organizational Culture of Safety (FOCUS) survey, according to Trenholm.
“Essex has been a fire department that’s really interested in looking at its safety culture,” said Taylor, the FIRST Center researcher. Each month that the department participated in the COVID-19 study, “we give them a report back, and every month my crew gives them a tool kit with posters and images for them to use for what we call 'dissemination' and keeping people engaged in the study.”
Though the numbers are still in the process of being crunched, there are some preliminary findings.
“On a whole, we are seeing increases in anxiety and depression across all our firefighters,” said Taylor. This varies, she noted, based on the size and location of the department.
Trenholm and Richards said that leadership looked at this monthly data as a way to improve their members’ experiences and a way to monitor well-being.
Taylor, Trenholm, and Richards all expressed hopes that the study will guide policy in the future.
“We're currently writing for more grants to test an intervention that we've developed specific to these data to help fire departments help their members with the mental health impact,” said Taylor.
A goal of the study, and the work the FIRST Center does in general, is to “help fire service organizations think about policies, procedures and practices that would alleviate the stress that their workers feel because they're doing this job,” said Taylor. She also emphasized the idea of prevention. Data are just a “means to an end” for getting the needed resources to help members be “whole and healthy and safe."
“We are there for them and they can come to us with whatever issues they have in health and safety,” Taylor said.
Safety Officer Trenholm also expressed that the department looks forward to potentially working with the FIRST Center and Drexel on similar research.
