ST. ALBANS TOWN – Voters in the St. Albans Town gave the town a green light on a new town hall in St. Albans Bay Tuesday.
Two articles brought before town voters Tuesday allocate $400,000 in previously collected local options tax funding to predevelopment work and a land purchase in St. Albans Bay.
With voters’ approval Tuesday, the town is now expected to have a bond vote come before voters in March to fund the final construction of a new town hall.
Voters approved using $200,000 to purchase land for the new building, 1,977-1,414.
Another $200,000 in predevelopment costs was approved 2008-1386.
Replacing St. Albans Town’s 120-year-old town hall has been a longtime goal for officials in St. Albans Town, with officials regularly stressing both the limited space and accessibility issues presented by their current home in St. Albans Bay.
Thanking voters on social media on Tuesday, selectboard chair Brendan Deso said, “We plan to be back for Town Meeting Day with a common sense proposal for a new town hall.”
The new hall envisioned by town officials would see a single-story building placed on a property near Georgia Shore Road. The building, according to officials, should be able to accommodate the town’s government for another half century with ample room for expansion if needed.
Voters in March approved using $50,000 from St. Albans Town’s local options tax for early engineering work on a new town hall project – then the first tangible steps to ultimately replacing the town’s current offices in St. Albans Bay.
At the time, an advisory vote also saw voters overwhelmingly call for St. Albans’s town hall to remain somewhere in St. Albans Bay, quelling other plans floated by officials that may have moved St. Albans’s town hall closer to Interstate 89.
