MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday Vermont’s economic “spigot” would turn again, this time allowing for construction, manufacturing and outdoor business to resume with a maximum of five workers per location.
Under Scott’s orders, those operations would still require employees to maintain a distance of six feet from one another – the distance recommended by state and federal health officials to avoid COVID-19’s spread through respiratory droplets from coughing or speaking.
Outdoor retail is now also allowed to resume, with a maximum of ten people – including both employees and customers – at one time in an outdoor retail space.
“Because of all the measures we’ve put into place… our data shows we can let a few more people back to work,” Scott said Friday. “Because we have one of the strongest stay-home orders in the country… we can open up the spigot a bit more to catch up and get more in line with our neighbor states.”
The so-called “opening of the spigot” was accompanied by additional guidance involving public health practices and the promise that farmers’ markets could resume in May pending Agency of Agriculture guidance, though Scott warned, “this will not be a traditional farmers’ market.”
“I’ve asked that guidance focus on food distribution, not a social gathering,” Scott said.
Additional steps to reopen Vermont’s economy come after orders last week allowing two-person work crews and sectors where only one person was necessary, such as realty or attorney jobs, to resume work, so long as health department guidelines for social distancing are followed.
Those announcements were made as state modeling pointed toward a plateauing of the spread of COVID-19—a highly contagious respiratory disease, caused by a novel coronavirus—with increasingly fewer new cases of the virus identified every week.
According to the state’s financial regulation commissioner, Michael Pieciak, the state was approaching another plateau this week in its experience with COVID-19. Pieciak pointed to an apparent peak in hospital-use as fewer people contracted the virus at once and those with the virus were recovering.
“Overall, the news continues to be good,” he told reporters during a press conference Friday. “Our [personal protective equipment] supply, our hospital and [intensive care unit], and ventilator capacities remain far above the current projected needs.”
Modeling presented by Pieciak shows the overall number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as the number of patients in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator due to COVID-19 complications, continues to decline.
At the same time, Pieciak said the state is likely approaching its peak for the total number of cases of COVID-19 at any one time, with Vermont expecting to reach a plateau on that measurement within the following week.
According to state models, the three-day growth rate for the number of new COVID-19 cases compared to existing cases shrunk to less than one percent, and the rate at which the number of COVID-19 cases overall would double had grown to 37 days under the state’s current projections.
“I think this clearly shows you how quickly our social distancing efforts were effective, and I think that’s great news for Vermont,” Pieciak said, before later adding those social distancing efforts would have to continue for Vermont to stay the course in containing COVID-19.
“We must continue to stay on this important distancing track for the benefit of our neighbors and particularly for the benefit of those most at risk,” Pieciak said.
Some concerns were raised Friday about the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Vermont hospitals, with nurses reportedly disputing state reports that alleged there was enough PPE available to support hospitals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith acknowledged Friday that there was a “disconnect here,” elaborating that the administration would look into concerns regarding PPE availability in Vermont hospitals in light of state modeling reporting that the state had stockpiled enough PPE to meet demand.
“We do have a sufficient supply at the state level of PPE and there is a disconnect here,” Smith said. “We’re going to try to get to the bottom… of why we have the sufficient levels but are still getting needs requests for more PPE.”
According to the state’s interim labor commissioner, Michael Harrington, the impacts of Vermont’s slowly restarting economy have yet to be seen in the state’s record unemployment numbers, as businesses allowed to reopen are only just returning to work.
Meanwhile, between 80,000 and 85,000 Vermonters have filed for unemployment in the wake of Scott’s social distancing orders issued in March; a number expected to grow as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program comes online and begins fielding unemployment requests from out-of-work Vermonters who didn’t qualify under the state’s general unemployment program.
According to Harrington, 5,800 Vermonters who were either self-employed or independent contractors applied to the PUA program since it was launched on Thursday. Most of those claims were reportedly heard without issue.
“We are hearing nuanced situations where people have gone through the initial application program, but when they try to go into the PUA program, for some reason the program is not letting them in,” Harrington said. “We’ve been managing those and clearing those as soon as those come up, but we are getting some situations where that information didn’t transfer over for one reason or another.”
Harrington said the labor department expected “an influx of calls” once the PUA went live and planned to add additional workers to its call center for management via the state’s contract with Maximus, the contractor also bolstering the state’s general unemployment insurance call center.
By Monday, according to Harrington, the state plans to have between 70 and 80 workers in a call center for managing the PUA.
“We’ll continue to track data and call volumes both yesterday and today,” Harrington said. “If we have to make additional adjustments either in more staff or shedding other calls that are going to that call center to different groups of people, we’ll be making those adjustments as soon as that information is available.”
The PUA is an entirely new program, authorized under the federal CARES Act – the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed earlier this month – to allow for the extension of benefits to self-employed workers and independent contractors who typically wouldn’t qualify for unemployment insurance.
As Vermont’s outlook during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve per state modeling, Scott said he hopes to turn the “spigot” further each subsequent week, so long as data continues to show progress in containing Vermont’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Scott told reporters Friday that he would continue to prioritize public health and base decisions off infection trends in Vermont – a reiteration of comments he made when he announced the first steps Vermont would take to reopen its economy. "This will be a very measured and moderate approach, guided by data and science,” Scott said.
He also asked that Vermont residents continue to abide by state guidelines for mitigating COVID-19’s spread, echoing sentiments from state health officials.
“Now is not the time to declare victory,” Scott said. “I think we all know it’s going to take us all doing more of what we’ve been doing to get us through this plateau and to a downward trend.”