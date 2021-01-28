You might have a routine down when it comes to clearing snow away from your house or apartment, but does that routine include paying attention to where your mail is delivered?
Since many towns and cities in Vermont are going to be taking advantage of recently-passed legislation that permits municipalities to send ballots to voters for upcoming local elections, you may want to ensure that your mail carrier is able to access your box, and safely.
While it takes more than a few flakes to deter letter carriers from making their appointed rounds, United State Postal Service (USPS) Postal Operations Manager Shawn Blaine said, “If they cannot reach your mailbox, they cannot deliver your mail. The Postal Service treats safety and service with equal priority. That’s why we remind you to include that mailbox in your snow removal routine.”
Doorstep deliveries, painted porches, and steps can quickly grow hazardous under the right conditions. Salting and rubber-backed mats are helpful, but a warm spell that causes melting snow puddles can lead to a slick sidewalk soon after.
Additionally, residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes are advised to keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or other obstacles — such as trash cans and other vehicles.
“The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” said Blaine. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.”
Steve Doherty, strategic communications specialist for the USPS, said that carriers will make every attempt to deliver the mail when and where it’s safe to do so. But, he noted, they do have the discretion to bypass delivery if they feel it can’t be made safely.
In the event a carrier cannot safely deliver letters or parcels, they will be returned to the post office at the end of their shift, and the item will then go back out for delivery the next business day. This can happen when customers neglect to properly clear snow or ice away from their mailbox, or when a plow buries one on the curbside while the customer is at work. Doherty said most delays in service are temporary in nature.
However, if it’s an ongoing issue and the carrier can do so — such as when a car is parked and blocking a curbside box for a prolonged period of time — they might get out of their vehicle to walk around, make the delivery, and include a note explaining that the car presents a hazard and a request for the homeowner to address it.
In the event a snowplow is to take out a mailbox, Doherty said the homeowner is out of luck and responsible for replacing it. While you can’t receive delivery without a mailbox, he noted that, typically, the local postmaster will work with you and allow you to pick up your mail from the post office — for a reasonable period of time — until the box is replaced.
