COLCHESTER -- Colchester Police arrested a male and female yesterday who were wanted for several charges out of New York.
William Acosta and Natasha Ippolito were arrested by Colchester officers around 10:20 a.m. Aug. 17.
Both were wanted for underlying charges of multiple accounts of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd.
Subsequent to their arrest, Ippolito was found to be in possession of three Ziploc bags containing cocaine and heroin, individually packaged for sale.
CPD estimates the street value of the cocaine to be worth $12,000 and the heroin about $1,976.
Ippolito and Acosta will now face additional charges for their cocaine and heroin possession in Chittenden Superior Court. Both are being held without bail -- Ippolito at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center and Acosta at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.