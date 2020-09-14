Carol MacDonald Rokeby Exhibit

"Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald" is on display at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh until Oct. 25. MacDonald lives and creates most of her work at her home in Colchester.

 BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

FERRISBURGH — Carol MacDonald is fascinated with what we choose to mend, fix and repair. These items, once thought irreparable and useless, suddenly are jolted to life with a little extra care. 

In a virtual artist talk Sept. 9, hosted by the Monotype Guild of New England, the Colchester artist shared photos and stories from the making of "Mending Fences,” her latest exhibit, currently on display at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh. 

Carol Chair

MacDonald mended the seat and back of this rocking chair, which once belonged to the Robinson family, with red jeans she found at Goodwill. The rug in front was mended with red thread. 

"Mending Fences" is an exhibition of 17 objects focused on the act of repair. A combination of prints, ceramics and found objects, the exhibit was curated by Ric Kasini Kadour, a Montreal and New Orleans-based artist and writer.

"In this project, figuring out how to repair something was a major task," she said when the exhibit opened July 12. "And as we live through the pandemic and the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement, it's really quite incredible." 

MacDonald's proposal for the exhibition was chosen from among eight proposals generated by artists who took a class at the Rokeby in 2019. Artists attended a four-day residential program led by Kadour, which focused on how to integrate history into their artistic practice.

History is everywhere in “Mending Fences.” The exhibit itself is full of weathered, brown and gold hues, like walking into a sepia-toned photograph. 

Carol Prints

Large-scale prints of vintage skirts, dresses, gloves and bonnets hang on the wall of the exhibit. During the virtual talk, MacDonald said the shirt hanging in the forefront here, was the skirt she wore for her first wedding. 

MacDonald found much of her inspiration for this project in the letters and belongings of the Robinson family, a group of Quakers and abolitionists who lived on the Rokeby property from 1793 to 1961. 

Back in January, MacDonald and museum staff went up to the attic of the historic Robinson home to find items for MacDonald to mend. Some of those objects included a rocking chair, a rug, ceramic bowls and many pieces of clothing. 

MacDonald is known for her work with textiles. For this project, she used vintage skirts, dresses, gloves and bonnets to make large-scale prints. Many of these items she received from the Rokeby's collection, while others came from friends who collect vintage fashion. 

Carol Over Dress

As you walk into the exhibit, "Beaded Over Dress" a print made on her etching press, hangs on the wall to the left. In her artist talk Sept. 9, MacDonald said this print was the most challenging of all the pieces in the exhibit. 

During the talk, she explained her print-making process, which practically ruins the garment, covering it in ink and running it through her etching press, in order to create her work of art.

"In destroying what was there, I was able to bring the light of that garment into a new form that speaks to the time and becomes a portrait of time," she said. "There is something in that process, a transformation, that is ironic." 

As for the other damaged items, the bowls for example, she repaired them with reversible red epoxy and paint that can be removed, should the object someday be found to have further historic significance. 

To the audience gathered over Zoom, MacDonald explained the growing significance the cultural climate has given the project. She decided on the theme of repair back in January, before the pandemic and the increase in protests over racial justice. 

Carol's Printing Press

An inside look at MacDonald's studio in Colchester. She uses an etching press, pictured here, to make her monolithic prints. 

"Who knew when I made this proposal, that we would be where we are today with in terms of Black Lives Matter," she said.  

White people are now doing the necessary work of unlearning systems of oppression and understanding anti-racism. 

"I feel like there is a groundswell of support to make this different and to make repairs," she said. 

Carol MacDonald Quilt

Using dye made from black walnut trees at Rokeby, as well as red cord, Carol MacDonald further explores the idea of mending in this patchwork banner. 
Carol MacDonald Fence

A fence on the grounds of the Rokeby Museum has been "mended" with red thread by Carol MacDonald. The work is meant as a literal representation of the exhibition's title. 

“Mending Fences” also includes two pieces stationed outside, on the museum grounds. One is a banner, hanging high in the trees and stitched together with red thread. The other is a literal “mended fence,” its wooden planks tied together with more red cord. 

“Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald” is on display until Oct. 25 at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh. The museum is open every day from 10-5 p.m. Admission is $10. 

