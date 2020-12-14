BURLINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine arrived Monday in Vermont, in what certainly will be remembered as an infamous moment in history.
The first 1,950 of Vermont’s anticipated 5,850 doses was delivered around 8 a.m. on Monday to the State Vaccine Depot and The University of Vermont Medical Center.
The Health Department will receive an additional 1,950 doses on Tuesday and will distribute those to Vermont’s remaining hospitals. Another 1,950 doses will be delivered later this week to pharmacies in contract with the federal government to administer vaccines at long-term care facilities.
“This is a pivotal moment, one that marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement.
Gov. Phil Scott shared his enthusiasm, stating the authorization and delivery of the vaccine are much-needed steps toward defeating the virus and rebuilding the economy.
“This is an important milestone and a major – and essential — step toward defeating a virus that’s having devastating impacts on families and businesses throughout Vermont and around the globe,” he said in a statement.
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech was approved for emergency use Dec. 11 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. On Monday, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, N.Y. became the first American to receive the vaccine outside of a clinical trial.
Kristin Baker, nurse manager at the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department, said she is thankful her team will be among the first to receive the vaccine in the state.
“We have been hoping and waiting for this historical moment where we have vaccines available for the most vulnerable members of our community and our frontline medical workers,” she said. “We urge the public to remain vigilant while the vaccine is distributed.”
In a statement on Monday, Jeff Tierman, president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said it is imperative for Vermonters to be patient and to follow all health guidelines while they wait.
“It will be many months before most of the American public is vaccinated,” he said. “As tired as we are of wearing masks and social distancing, these practices must continue. As much as we want to gather with friends and family, we are better off staying apart to prevent virus spread and an overwhelmed hospital system.”
Scott, who knows the vaccine distribution process will be difficult and lengthy, remains optimistic.
“The process will be difficult, and we are ready,” Scott stated. “We are committed to working with our partners to get this done, so we can get through this and be stronger and more resilient than ever before.”
Vermont is scheduled to received 5,850 doses of the vaccine every week until the end of December. Plans for January shipments are still being worked out. The number of doses each state receives is based on overall U.S. supply and state population.
The Vermont Department of Health has placed a pre-order for the Moderna vaccine, which is thought to be approved by the FDA later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.