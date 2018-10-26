David Zuckerman speaks with the Messenger about his campaign.

ST. ALBANS — In his race for reelection, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is defending himself against attacks from challenger Don Turner, the current minority leader in the House of Representatives.

Zuckerman seems particularly frustrated with Turner’s statements about increases in the cost of the lieutenant governor’s office, pointing out that while the cost of the office did increase, nearly all of the increase was in health insurance.

Zuckerman’s predecessor, now-Governor Phil Scott, had insurance through his business. Zuckerman took the state’s insurance. In addition, Zuckerman’s executive assistant chose the family plan while Scott’s assistant insured only one person, he said.

Budget numbers bear him out. The budgeted expenses for the current fiscal year (FY19) for the office are $42,709 greater than the actual expenditures in fiscal year 2017, but $30,681 of that increase is health insurance. In that same period, salaries for both of the office’s employees combined increased $7,000 from FY17 to FY19, leaving $5,100 in increases for such items as rent and travel expenses.

Turner has also accused Zuckerman of being partisan in how he carries out his duties, a charge Zuckerman disputes.

In addition to opening his door to all of his Senate colleagues, Zuckerman said he has made his email newsletter available for all to use to reach out to the public.

He also hosts a coffee hour open to both legislators and the public.

A person being paid by the Republican Governor’s Office to record Zuckerman’s statements attended the coffee hours and other appearances. “I welcomed him into the process,” said Zuckerman. “Once we’re elected, we’re there to serve everybody.”

Zuckerman says he sees the office, which has limited official duties, as an “ambassadorship for democracy regardless of partisanship.”

Among the duties of the office is presiding over the Senate when it meets in full. “It is really important as lieutenant governor that one does not taint the process… with one’s political views on the matter at hand,” said Zuckerman.

On at least one occasion he made a ruling that ultimately barred amendments he favored from being added to a bill, he said. “With every ruling, I believe I ruled within the guidelines,” said Zuckerman.

During his 2016 campaign, Zuckerman said he would use the office to reach out to Vermonters, listen to their concerns and help them be informed and engaged citizens. As part of that effort, he met with Franklin residents concerned about Act 46 earlier this year and was in Bennington to show a documentary on PFOA contamination in water on Thursday.

“Especially after the election of this president, I feel like being an ambassador for democracy is a critical part of the job,” said Zuckerman. “Citizens’ voices are the foundation of democracy.”

“It’s important to listen,” said Zuckerman of his meetings with Vermonters. But it’s also about providing information. In Franklin, he said, “I was also there to make sure some of the perception of the law or Montpelier was accurate.”

