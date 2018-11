From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Zap is a sweet little man who wants nothing more than to just cuddle with anyone who will love him! He’d love to go to a home with a small family that is willing to give him all the hugs and kisses he deserves! He was surrendered to FCAR with his friend Sully.

Zap is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.