ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Yvonne Green-Putnam, age 56, passed away peacefully at the McClure-Miller Respite House, Sunday morning, February 23, 2020.
She was born in St. Albans December 22, 1963, daughter of Peter Green and Patricia Pearce.
Yvonne married Steven Putnam on November 6, 2004. She worked for the University of Vermont as an accountant for many years. She enjoyed exercising, hiking, going on cruises, traveling, boating, swimming and time with her family.
Yvonne is survived by her husband Steve of St. Albans, her son Thomas Wells and his wife Christine of St. Albans, Jessica Moen and her husband Nick of Fairfax, Abby Putnam of Montgomery, and Taylor Putnam of St. Albans, her nine grandchildren, Phoenix, Victor, Joseph, Rory, Mason, Lillian, Alivia, Isaac, and Elaina. She also leaves her mother Patricia (Pearce) and her stepfather Mark Austin of Moretown; her sisters April Pendola and her husband William of Sarasota, Fla., Jennifer Green of St. Albans, and Amanda Austin and her significant other Paul Quirini of Colchester, her brother-in-law Dwayne and his wife Anne Putnam of St. Albans, her four nephews Josh, Connor, Blake and Caleb, and a niece, Evelyn (Evie), her canine companions Cooper and Willow, and a special gang (The Blockers) of Cedar Street friends. Yvonne was predeceased by her father Peter Green in 2001.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a time to remember Yvonne at 8:00 p.m., in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. As an alternative to flowers, memorials in Yvonne’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495, or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
At Yvonne’s request, she would like anyone who wishes to take part of her remains and keep in a special place, please click on the following link to select and order the vessel of your choice: https://matthewsaurora.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/MAFS-5508-2019_UrnCatalog_Update_R4_LRSpreads.pdf
Price lists are available by emailing the funeral home at — info@bradyandlevesque.com.