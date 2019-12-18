Little screens
As you stare at your little screen,
your consciousness
slowly slips away.
The hours pass –
you get pulled in,
and so does the world.
You’re engulfed by your little screen,
living a virtual life
by blankly staring at it all day,
never looking up to see a stray cat
or the mist on a rainy day.
You ignore the wonders of the world
to watch your little screen.
About Young Writers Project
Young Writers Project receives hundreds of submissions on youngwritersproject.org from students across Vermont, the U.S., and beyond. Each month we select the best work for publication in this newspaper and other media outlets. Read more at youngwritersproject.org, a safe, civil online community of writers and artists.