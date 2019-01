Eric and Wendy Young and Jen and David Robidoux would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Katie Marie Young to Kyle McNall, the son of Ron and Linda McNall.

Katie was a 2011 graduate from MVU and is currently working at UVM Medical Center.

Kyle is a 2008 graduate from BFA and is employed by Peterbilt VT.

Katie and Kyle are planning an August 2019 wedding.