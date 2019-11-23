WILLISTON, Vt. – Yankee Farm Credit, a lending cooperative serving Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire, is hosting a management development seminar series to enhance the management skills and general business knowledge of farmers and others involved in the region’s agriculture industry.
The series kicks off Dec. 3 at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vt., with “So You Want to be an Entrepreneur,” which will cover such topics as maintaining work-life balance, understanding self-employment basics, establishing personal and professional goals, and creating retirement and personal savings plans. The seminar will be repeated Dec. 5 at Yankee’s main offices at 289 Hurricane Lane in Williston.
Both sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include lunch and refreshments throughout the day.
Slated to run through Feb. 20, the seminar series is designed to help farmers and other ag producers:
- Identify areas for personal growth and development.
- Acquire the knowledge necessary to manage an agricultural business.
- Network with their peers.
Other seminar topics will include:
- Management
- Financial Management
- Marketing, Public Relations and Human Resources
- Business Planning
- Preparing for Your Lender
- Taxes and Risk Management
- Succession Planning
- Driving Profitability
- Farmer Panel Discussion
Cost to attend is $25 per seminar or $175 for the entire series. There is no charge to attend for young, beginning, small and veteran farmers. Attend at least six seminars, and you’ll receive a $100 voucher for Yankee Farm Credit services, including record-keeping, consulting, payroll and tax preparation.
For a complete listing of seminar series topics and locations, visit https://www.yankeefarmcredit.com/resource-center/management-development-seminar. For more information about series scholarship opportunities and other discounts, email Katy Coombs or call 800-639-3053.