From left to right: Molly Lambert, Lisa Jensen of Working Bridges, Melinda White of NMC, Janet McLaughlin of Let’s Grow Kids, Margaret Bozik of the Champlain Housing Trust and Chris Loyer of Green Mountain Transit discuss the formidable four issues facing Franklin County.

ST. ALBANS — Affordable housing, childcare, transportation and substance abuse – the so-called formidable four challenges facing employers and employees in Franklin County were the subject of discussion Wednesday night at an event organized by Women United, a partner program of the United Way of Northwest Vermont.

Last October, Kathy Lavoie, then with the Workforce Investment Board, began a community movement to address these issues by starting conversations like the one held last night, with the hope of creating concrete solutions and partnerships within workplaces to overcome these barriers.

Last night’s event brought together Margaret Bozik, the Director of Asset Management and Special Initiatives at the Champlain Housing Trust; Chris Loyer, Public Affairs Coordinator at Green Mountain Transit (GMT); Janet McLaughlin, the current interim CEO for Let’s Grow Kids; and Melinda White, a Recovery Coach and Medication Assisted Treatment Care Coordinator at Northwestern Medical Center.

Also part of the conversation was Lisa Jensen, the Working Bridges Initiative Director at the United Way. Working Bridges is a program that works with employers to help them provide resources to their employees that could help overcome issues like the formidable four. The program has had great success in Chittenden County, and the United Way is actively working to bring it to the north.

Swanton’s Molly Lambert moderated the discussion.

In Thursday’s paper, The Messenger dived deeper into each of these topics, and some of the issues and solutions to the formidable four discussed Wednesday night.

