From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Winter is a very nice senior 9.5-year-old lady who needs to go to a mature home with an adult just looking for a quiet companion. She’s not a cuddly girl and definitely will let you know her boundaries but she does like pets and attention!

Winter is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.