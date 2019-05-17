SHELDON – Winston W. Machia Sr, age 89, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare, Burlington.

He was born in East Highgate, Vermont on March 5, 1930 to the late Clarence and Antoinette (Raymo) Machia Sr.

Winston has been a resident of Sheldon most of his life and was employed at the Pump Mill for ten years and then went on to truck milk cans for the farmers to the Sheldon Junction Creamery. He also trucked many loads of hay and sawdust for area farmers up until his retirement in 1992. Winston ran Machia’s Tool Store in Sheldon where he made many friends that came to his store very regularly. His favorite hobby was being a race car driver and making memories at the Catamount Stadium, formerly in Milton and at Thunder Road in Barre. Winston also loved wheeling and dealing at flea markets and auctions.

He is survived by his two children, Winston “Chuck” Machia Jr and his wife, Oglor of Sheldon, and Darlene Williams and her husband, Rodney of Franklin; brother, Earl Machia of Sheldon; three sisters, Vivian Bishop of Franklin, Claire Berteau and her husband, Joe of Milton, and Betty Parah of Swanton; grandchildren, Heather Machia and her friend, Neil, Heidi Machia and her friend, Jeremy, Michelle Williams and her friend, Greg, Matthew Williams and his wife, Jessica; great grandchildren, Daniel Williams and his friend, Leyla, Katie Sturgeon and her husband, Chris, Jackson Baker, Bella Mae Barnum, Wyatt Williams and Hank Williams. Besides his parents, Winston was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Johnson) Machia in 2017 and two brothers Clarence “Chuboy” Machia Jr and Horton Machia.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Winston’s memory can be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.