ST. ALBANS- William L. Root, 87, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family present.

Born in St. Albans on March 22, 1931, he was a son of the late Eugene V. and Lillian (Guyette) Root.

William graduated from St. Mary’s School in St. Albans, then work on the Thomas Gallagher Farm for several years. Later he was employed at Wirthmore Feeds, then Fonda Container and prior to his retirement at Agway.

He married the former Betty Ovitt in 1950. She predeceased him in 2013.

William enjoyed gardening, hunting, cooking and camping in Maine at the Lobster Buoy and at Lake Carmi. He will be remembered for growing and preparing horse radish.

He leaves his three children: Deborah Dubuque and husband, Richard of Westford, Donna Root and fiancé, Michael Nichols of St. Albans, and Gary Root and fiancée, Susan Loiselle of Sheldon.

He also leaves his grandchildren, Michael Dubuque and his partner, Melissa Lussier of St. Albans, Michelle Russell and husband, Trevor of Fairfax, Joel Root and wife, Missy of Fairfax, Josie Taylor and husband, William of Texas, Jollene Brault and partner, Steve White of St. Albans, Albert Gaudette and fiancée, Jessica Sweet of Sheldon, and Deidre Loiselle-Root of Sheldon.

There are also 14 great grandchildren, Tori Haupt, Aliyah Dubuque, Jacob and Noah Russell, Nicholas Root, Brecken, Heath and Wyatt Taylor, Tayler Root, Brayden Brault, Brantley Flanders, Harley White, Bentley Gaudette and Ezekiel Sweet.

William also leaves his brothers, Robert Root and wife, Inez of Exeter, NH and Ronald Root of Essex, and sisters, Betty Desrochers and Marie Root of Swanton, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and dear wife, William is predeceased by his siblings, Landon Root, Roger Root, Marge Lawrence, Madeline Black and Doris Cassidy.

Friends are invited to join William’s family for visiting hours on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at from noon to 2 p.m. in the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, followed by a funeral service with Rev. Mr. Duane Langlois officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

William’s family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Dennis Sanders & staff, Dr. Ed Terrier & staff and Dr. Max Bayard & staff and the Franklin County Rehab staff for the compassionate care they provided during William’s illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478. Messages of condolence may be sent Williams family by visiting www.healdfuneralhome.com.