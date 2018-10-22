BAKERSFIELD – William J. Thomas Sr., age 88, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at his home in Bakersfield.

He was born in Granville, N.Y. on April 1, 1930 to the late John E. and Frances O. (Cota) Thomas.

William was very proud of his heritage, he was part Welch, part French, and part Abenaki Indian. He vserved our country in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed on the U.S.S. Fargo. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1950 he returned home. William worked on the railroad for several years before he began his construction career. He worked for Wright & Morrissey and the State of Vermont for many years. He retired in 1992. William loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also loved watching the History channel, his favorite programs were Mountain Men and Life Below Zero.

He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Agnes B. Thomas of Bakersfield; his children, Mark Thomas and his wife Candy, and Robert Thomas and his wife Ann all of Swanton; his god son, Buddy Brow of St. Albans; step-son, Thomas Barry III and his wife Lisa of North Hyde Park; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and his brother, Robert A. Thomas and his wife Ruth of Swanton. Besides his parents, William was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ouimette; and his children, Michael J. Thomas, and William J. Thomas Jr.

In keeping with his wishes, a private burial will take place at the family’s convenience in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in William’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

