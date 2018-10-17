ST ALBANS- William H. Button, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born in St. Albans on Sept. 21, 1934, to the late Alfred and Jessie (Dennis) Button.

William was a lifelong farmer. He loved working with cows and always referred to them as “his girls”. He married Arthleen (Larose) in 1979. They raised their family while working at local farms for many years. Arthleen passed away in 2007.

In May of 2010 he married Paule (Thibault) and lived in St. Albans. He is survived by his wife, Paule of Swanton. Even though they had separate addresses, she remained his loyal and constant companion and caregiver.

He is also survived by his children and stepchildren, William Rounds and his companion Sylvia of Fairfield, Lucille Powers and her husband Mark of St. Albans; Jack Button of St. Albans, Daniel Button and his wife Renae of Enosburgh, Dale Lafar of Swanton, Mary Smith and her husband Kevin of Swanton, April Jones-Bushey of Swanton, Arthur Jones of Pittsfield, Mass.; Paule’s children, Kim Flint and her husband Richard of Highgate, Joe Phenix and his wife Karen of Swanton; Shaun Fiske of Enosburgh and Leanne Apuan and her husband Preston of Swanton, his siblings Molly Berry of Enosburgh, Richard Button of Sheldon, David Button and his wife Linda of Fairfield, Larry Button and his wife Mary of Enosburgh and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, William was pre-deceased by his first wife Rosaline (Rounds) Button, second wife Athleen, a daughter-in-law, Mary Button and his brothers and sisters, Russell, Howard, Jim, Joyce, Marjorie, Betty and Beverly.

A graveside memorial service was held on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 in the Highgate Center Cemetery, Route 78, Highgate.