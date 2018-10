FAIRFIELD- William “Bill” “PaPa” Gregory McMahon, 72, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018 at St. Albans Health & Rehab. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 5 – 7 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. There will be no services held. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.