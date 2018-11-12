FAIRFIELD– Wilfred W. St. Pierre a lifelong resident and dairy farmer passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab with his family at his side.

Born at home in Fairfield on Jan. 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Bessette) St. Pierre. Wilfred was 92 years old.

He married Doris Moreau on August 28, 1948, at the Church of the Nativity in Swanton. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this past August.

Wilfred was a longtime dairy farmer, sugar maker and following his retirement he enjoyed wood working. He was a former lister for the Town of Fairfield and communicant of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Doris of Fairfield; their children, Rene and Rosemary St. Pierre of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Gary and Susan St. Pierre, Thomas and Carol St. Pierre, and Mark St. Pierre and fiancé, Lucy Marx, all of Fairfield, Diane and Brent Brigham of St. Albans and Nancy and Timothy Campbell of Georgia, as well as his grandchildren, Jason St. Pierre, Ryan and AnneMarie St. Pierre, Tonya St. Pierre, Shannon St. Pierre, Kevin and Michelle Moss, Jennifer and Chad Elwood, Scott Irish, John “JP” Irish, Shawn St. Pierre, Kayla St. Pierre, Alex Brigham, Elena Brigham and Kyle Campbell, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wilfred was pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law, Bonnie St. Pierre and his siblings, Ella Royea, Patricia Kinney, Evelyn Perkin, Orris St. Pierre, Walter St. Pierre and Gordon St. Pierre.

“I’ve had a good life”

A special thank you to Lynnca and Tim Perkins, Lisa Conger and Terry and Portia St. Pierre for their care and support given to Wilfred and Doris allowing them to stay at home.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Street, Fairfield with the Reverend William P. Giroux as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fairfield Scholarship Fund, c/o Joy Kane, 3254 Lapland Road, East Fairfield, Vermont 05448.

To send Wilfred’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.