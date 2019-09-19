Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Lyndonville—Michelle Wilcox has loved the game of soccer for as long as she can remember. It’s a game that’s given her joy and opened doors to many different experiences.



Wilcox played soccer for Lyndon State College, graduating in 2012. Prior to her time at Lyndon, she played varsity soccer for Enosburg High School.



This Friday, Wilcox will travel to Lyndon to be inducted into the Lyndon State Athletic Hall of Fame.



“I’m being inducted into the hall of fame because of a kind gesture of my teammates,” said Wilcox. “Life is all about people. No one cares how many goals you score, what matters is character–yours and that of the people you have around you.”



Wilcox was nominated for the honor by a teammate, Natalia Shams McNeill, a 2011 LSC graduate.



McNeill highlighted the athletic ability that Wilcomx brought to Lyndon, but more than that, she recognized the character and attitude that Wilcox consistently displayed.



Wilcox played four years of collegiate soccer, two years of softball, and one year of basketball–a truly amazing feat at the college level.



She received numerous awards during her time at Lyndon including LSC Coaches Awards in both soccer and basketball, NAC All-Conference Team Awards, LSC Women’s Soccer MVP Defensive Player (2011), LSC Green and Gold Scholar-Athlete (2011), the Dudley Bell Outstanding Student-Athlete 2012, and the NAC Woman of the Year Nominee in 2012.



When asked about the awards, Wilcox was quick to deflect the attention from her own accomplishments.



“I appreciate the awards I’ve received, but I really appreciate the people around me,” said Wilcox. “I loved my teammates and I’m so grateful that I could be coached by Wendy Ells at Lyndon. She knew the game and had so much composure.”



The awards are impressive and highlight the quality of player and scholar Wilcox was during her college years, but those who know her also speak of the person she is.



“Michelle was and is the most passionate athlete I have come across, especially in soccer. We used to tell her that she probably slept with a soccer ball in her hands,” said Enosburg Athletic Director Chris Brigham.



Brigham smiled as he recalled a comment he remembered hearing a few years ago.



“I think her coach at LSC referred to her as a rock-star,” said Brigham. “Tiny in stature but a huge presence in any game that she was a part of. She’s one of my all-time favorites.”



When asked about memorable moments in her college career, Wilcox shared two that came to mind.



“My senior year we were the fourth seed and earned a home playoff game,” said Wilcox. “We played Castleton, and only lost to them 1-0 in double OT with 30 seconds left.”



A win against Plymouth State her senior year also stood out.



“We lost to them every year, but we beat them that year,” said Wilcox, smiling. “They were small victories but they meant a lot to our team!”



Playing high school soccer was also a highlight for Wilcox.



“We upset Northfield in the tournament my senior year. They were the defending champs all the years I was at Enosburg,” said Wilcox. “Small victories like that–where we could work as a team and enjoy that moment–were so special.”



After graduating from high school, Wilcox headed to Lyndon State to pursue a degree in Television News. Lyndon was recognized as one of the top ten TV news programs in the country at the time.



“Nate Demar was the basketball coach at Enosburg during my high school years. He taught History and AP Government,” explained Wilcox.

“In those classes, we learned about the media, and I became intrigued by the media world.”



Wilcox enjoyed her studies at Lyndon and balanced her classes and her athletics.



“I did the News 7 program at Lyndon, and I learned a lot,” said Wilcox. “I went to the right school for the degree, but I decided after graduation that it wasn’t the path I wanted to take. I enjoyed learning valuable lessons on communicating and the importance of relationships.”



Those lessons would prove to be very precious as Wilcox took her next steps. After returning to Franklin County and serving as a coach at MVU and a counselor at the Tyler Place, Wilcox made a life-changing decision.



“I didn’t know what I wanted to do and the direction I wanted to take,” said Wilcox, candidly. “I decided to join the Peace Corps.”



Wilcox traveled to Lesotho, Africa, an area known as the Mountain Kingdom where she served from October of 2013 to November of 2105.



“I was an English teacher at the primary level. There were many people with AIDS in that region,” said Wilcox. “We taught prevention and life skills.”



Working with vulnerable young women in Lesotho was also something Wilcox embraced.



“We had different programs to empower girls as they grew up,” said Wilcox. “I appreciated helping kids make decisions about important things like staying out of gangs and not getting pregnant at a young age.”



Wilcox brought the game of soccer with her, and it proved to be a valuable tool in Africa.



“There was a soccer field near my host family. I’d go down with the village boys and kick the ball around. I’d also get some of the girls to join us,” said Wilcox. “It helped me build relationships with the kids.”



Today, Wilcox works as a Behavior Interventionist at NCSS, volunteering with her church’s youth groups, and working with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.



“I’m involved with youth all the time, whether it’s at my work or my church.”



Wilcox had wise advice for younger athletes looking to succeed both in sport and in life.



“Put in work outside of the game when no one is watching,” said Wilcox. “When you’re practicing on your own you make breakthroughs, and you can develop on a personal level. It develops your character and brings value to you as a person.”



“I also encourage athletes to explore other cultures and learn about what’s going on in the world.”



A broader worldview and a life rooted in faith have helped Wilcox continue to grow and succeed at every level in life. Soccer has been present through it all.



“Faith guided who I was on the field and helped me develop my character,” said Wilcox. “Soccer is a great platform to let people know the faith I have and what that’s done for me as an athlete.”