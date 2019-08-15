St. Albans – Wilbur John Kelley a longtime area resident passed away Thursday evening, August 8, 2019, at home with his family at his side.

He was born at home in Bakersfield on May 2, 1939, the son of the late Clair and Florence (Archambault) Kelley. Wilbur was 80 years old.

On June 4, 1960, at the Our Lady of the Lake Church, Wilbur married Phyllis Martin, who survives him.

Wilbur graduated from Brigham Academy in Bakersfield and also was a graduate of Champlain College. He was a longtime computer programmer for Hazelett Strip-Casting out of Malletts Bay, he retired following 39 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Phyllis, of St. Albans and his daughter, Debora Kelley of Winslow, Maine, as well as his grandchildren, Jessica Kuck and her husband, Robert, III, Jennifer Kelley, Abigail McMahon and her husband, Mark, Christian Kelley, Tyler Kelley, Alex Kelley and Katelin Kelley.

Wilbur is also survived by several great-grandchildren, a special nephew, David Kelley and his wife, Monica who were like a son and daughter to him, and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wilbur was predeceased by his siblings, Lyle Kelley, Grace Minor, Richard Kelley, Veronica Monette, Gordon Kelley and Mary Ann Kelley. Wilbur was also predeceased by his son Reginald Kelley.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m., at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

To send Wilbur’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.