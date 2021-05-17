Bobwhite lax outlasts Colchester
The BFA Bobwhites lacrosse team secured a big 8-6 comeback win over the Colchester Lakers on Saturday. Ezra Lanfear led the Bobwhites with 5 goals, Tanner Poquette had a goal and an assist, and Sean Beauregard scored the tying goal. Bobwhite goal keeper Ethan Conrad had 14 saves in the game.
“Ethan stood tall in net, he had; heat communication with the defense and was very loud; that makes a difference," said Bobwhite coach Mark Capsey.
Mashtare breaks 1500m and 800m BFA St. Albans T&F records
On Thursday, May 13, Ethan Mashtare broke the school record in the 800m set in 2009 by Ben Pierce (2:01.88.) with a time of 1:59.8. On Saturday, May 15, Mashtare did it again, breaking Kevin Martell's 46-year-old BFA St. Albans school record in the 3000m with a time of 9:06.57 at 9:08.2.
Natalee Harvey leads T-bird softball past Essex
An early, 4-run cushion was all MVU would need to earn the 4-1 victory over the rival Hornets. In the bottom of the first, the Thunderbirds drove in four runs to give MVU 4-0 lead. Madison Guyette and Emily Graham each worked walks; Alexandra Brouillette drove in two runs, Rhianna Sweeney drove in one, and Molly Gagne's sac fly scored the final Thunderbird run. Natalee Harvey had 12 strikeouts from the circle.
Hughes leads Comet lax past Burlington
The BFA St. Albans Comets lax team hosted Burlington High School on Saturday earning an 18-6 victory over the Seahorses.
Loghan Hughes led the Comets with 8 goals and I assist;, Adi Hughes (1G), Caroline Bliss (2G, 1A), Emma App (1G, 3A), Jodie Gratton (2G, 1A), Amber Poquette (2G), Sophie Zemianek (1G), and Allie Bushey (1G) also scored.
Comet softball downs St. Jay; Cadence Moore hits 3-run homer
Down 2-0 in the second, Molly Smith, and Taylor Baldwin combined to give the Comets a 3-2 lead. Cadence Moore came up big for BFA St. Albans slamming a 3-run homer in the bottom of the third to give the Comets an 8-2 lead; the team earned a 12-3 victory. Maren McGinn got the win for BFA.
"I was pleased with how Maren handled (the game). We fell down two nothing, and she fought back and ended up pitching a great game," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
