Stephen White repairs a bike at his shop, White's Bikes, on Route 7 in Georgia.

Business: White’s Bikes

Location: Route 7, Georgia

Owner: Stephen White

Website: www.whitesbikesoutfitter.com

Phone: (802) 524-4496

Hours: Mon. Tues, Thurs. Fri. 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun. 12 – 4 p.m. Closed Wed.

Stephen White, of Georgia, has been selling and repairing bicycles since 1993. He started the business in his basement, before moving it to Route 7, where he worked out of his garage, building a new home for the business in 2005, also on Route 7.

When he began, he was still a full-time industrial arts teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union, from which he retired two years ago. He had planned to work at the business full-time after retiring. “So far it’s working out,” said White.

He sells bikes, primarily Fuji and KHS brands, and accessories, but most of his business is now in servicing bikes. That includes putting together bikes bought online. “Anybody can sell a bike, but not everybody knows what to do with that box” when it arrives, White said.

“We focus more on service than anything else,” he said. When the Messenger arrived to talk with him, he was replacing a cracked rim on a bike for a local cyclist.

Unsurprisingly, White is a cyclist. “I came from a family of seven kids, so my first bike was a hand-me-down.” Before long he started tinkering with bikes and putting together pieces to build his own.

Now, he builds custom bikes for customers.

Asked how he got started in the business, White said, “it just kind of evolved.” He began by servicing bikes for friends.

Some of his customers have been with him since 1993.