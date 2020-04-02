Harlow Jae Connolly, a girl born on March 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Trevor Connolly and Bailey Buckley of Swanton.
Ryder James Richardson, a boy born on March 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kaela and Chad Richardson of Swanton.
Nova-Ann Marie Ploof, a girl born on March 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sabrena Murray and Kyle Ploof of South Alburgh.
Isabelle Grace Mudgett, a girl born on March 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heidi and Chad Mudgett of Fairfield.
Finnley Wesson Quilliam, a boy born on March 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jenalee Many and Joshua Quilliam of Swanton.
Hayden James-Maurice Brunelle, a boy born on March 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Teah-Lee Peloquin and Joseph Brunelle of St. Albans.
Maddisynn Rose Bishop, a girl born on March 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Cheyenne Bishop of St. Albans.
