Pool photo by Gregory J. Lamoureux, County Courier

ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) announced Monday officers had arrested Corey Cassani, the local man accused of helping his girlfriend move a murder victim’s body, for violating his court-ordered release conditions, specifically that he abide by a 24-hour curfew at his parents’ home in Swanton. The press release did not explain what had brought Cassani to the Town of St. Albans, where the SAPD arrested him.

According to a court affidavit, police arrested Cassani after a probation and parole officer saw him lifting weights.

Furthermore, according to court documents, Cassani faces another charge of violating conditions, filed the same day as the first charge but based on a separate incident, when the same probation and parole officer saw Cassani lifting weights in the same gym.

Cassani pleaded not guilty to both charges during his Nov. 15 arraignment. If convicted of either charge, Cassani faces a six-month sentence and/or a $1,000 fine.

The felony charges he’s facing for allegedly helping his girlfriend, Erika Guttilla, cover up the murder of Troy Ford, have harsher penalties: 5-7 years. Prosecutors charged Cassani with obstructing justice, acting as an accessory after the fact and the unauthorized removal or burial of a dead body.

For full details, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.