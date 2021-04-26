Bobwhites down Essex in extra innings
The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team traveled to Essex on Saturday, earning a thrilling extra inning victory over the Hornets.
Winning pitcher, Christian Vallee pitched 7 innings allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts. Joe Nachaczewski struck out 3 Essex batters, allowed 1 run, and worked through a bases loaded jam in the 8th inning to earn the save.
BFA opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning with two runs by Dakota Wry and Seneca Durocher. Durocher walked, Wry bunted and reached base, and Christian Vallee drove in a run on a fielders' choice.
Essex used a run in the 6th and one in the seventh to tie the score and sent the game into extra innings.
BFA scored 3 runs in the top of the 8th on a Christian Vallee single, Joe Nachaczewski walk, two run double by Matt Gonyeau, and an RBI double by Zachary Smith.
Essex was only able to get 1 run, as Nachaczewski worked out of a bases loaded jam to earn the save. The Bobwhites won 5-3.
BFA St. Albans tennis girls falls to MMU
The Comets' tennis team hosted Mount Mansfield Union on Friday falling 6-1.
Singles
BFA St. ALbans/MMU
Lydia Hodgeman vs. Erin Rusnack 6-2 and 6-1.
Ella Lambert vs. Kieley Vita 1,6 and 2-6
Genevieve LaClair vs. Kristina Day 0,6 and 1,6
Shelby Bechard vs. Hannah Erb 3,6 and 1-6
Doubles
Jaylin Bedard and Lyla Bouleau vs. Hannah Agran and Ella Agrah 1,6 and 1,6
Emily Hayden and Emma Boisvert and Irian Adii and Bryn Hennessey 0,6 and 0,6
BFA Fairfax girls ultimate frisbee earns win against CVU
The BFA Fairfax girls ultimate frisbee team earned a win over CVU this weekend. Utilizing a tough zone defense, BFA Fairfax scored early and often, racing out to a 5-0 lead before CVU could find an answer.
Points from Emmaleigh Sturm, Michelle Lynch, and Kamryn Taylor set up BFA Fairfax with a strong 8-1 halftime lead. That margin was increased throughout the second half, and despite a resilient CVU team BFA took the win 14-4.
The catch of the day was a tough contested catch in the endzone corner by Kamryn Taylor. She used superior positioning skills to box out a taller defender and secure the point.
Scoring Leaders
Sam Langlois (6 Assists, 1 Point, 2 Deflected Passes)
Emmaleigh Sturm (4 points, 2 assists, 2 deflected passes)
Abby Sweet (1 point, 2 assists, 2 deflected passes)
MVU drops close game to Eagles
The Thunderbirds varsity baseball team hosted Mt. Abe on Saturday, falling 13-11 to the Eagles.
Patrick Walker led MVU's offense, going 2-4 with a single, a double, scored 2 runs, and walked twice. Jackson Porter went 2-3 with 2 singles, a walk, 2 stolen bases, and scored 2 runs. Eli Calhoun went 2-2 with 2 singles, 2 walks and scored 2 runs.
MVU now stands at 2-2 and our next game is Tuesday at Enosburg at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.