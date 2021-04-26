Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS ACROSS VERMONT THIS AFTERNOON... The combination of dry and windy conditions will bring fire weather concerns to much of Vermont this afternoon. Expect northwest wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range and afternoon relative humidity values in the 20 to 30 percent range. Rainfall was observed over the area in the past 24 hours, but amounts were generally light. As a result, the dry and windy conditions will help dry out fuel sources such as grass, brush, and twigs. If any fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could cause the fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain. Winds will not be as strong on Tuesday, but dry conditions will persist and fire weather concerns may still exist. Remember any open burning requires a burn permit. Be sure to consult with your local Fire Warden, especially given the fire weather concerns for this afternoon and possibly again on Tuesday.