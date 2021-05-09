Ethan Mashtare breaks 46-year-old BFA St. Albans record
Ethan Mashtare made BFA St. Albans history today, breaking the school record in the 1500 meter, a record that stood for 46 years. The old record, 4:07.24, was set by Kevin Martell, who still holds the record in the 3000m. Today, at the Burlington High School Invite, Mashtare set the new record in the 1500m at 4:03.3.
Enosburg softball cruises past Milton
The Enosburg Hornets traveled to Milton on Friday to take on the Yellow Jackets, earning a 9-2 win. Dana Elkins was on the mound for the Hornets, earning the win after pitching a complete game.
Enosburg plated two runs in the top of the first, with both Emma Keelty and Dana Elkins scoring for the Hornets. The Yellow Jackets tallied two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, but those were the last they'd get out of a stingy Hornet defense.
The Hornets didn't strike again until the fourth when Erin Diette reached base, and Keelty batted her in with a double. Elkins double scored Keelty, and the Hornets increased their lead to 4-2.
Elkins and the Hornets worked efficiently to silence Milton batters, and in the sixth, Enosburg came out with big bats to put the game away for the Hornets. Elkins and Conger each doubled after Milton earned two quick outs. MaKenna Lovelette hit her fourth double of the day, and by the time the inning ended, Enosburg held a commanding lead. Enosburg finished off their scoring in the top of the seventh and held Milton to a total of two runs.
Elkins pitched seven innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and striking out seven.
Enosburg's offense was led by Keelty with 4 hits, including 3 doubles and a triple. MaKenna Lovelette went 4 for 4 with 4 doubles. Dana Elkins, Sophie Burns and Destiny Benware all had two hits, including a double, and Lexus Conger had a single.
Enosburg baseball bests Milton in five innings
The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team traveled to Milton on Thursday afternoon, earning a 28-2 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Brandon Parent earned the win on the mound for Enosburg, pitching four innings, walking 2 , striking out 6, and allowing 3 hits. Peter Stiebris pitched the fifth inning striking out 2 and walking one.
Enosburg's Justus Ortin drove in 4 runs on 3 hits including a home run, a triple and a double. Peter Stiebris got his first varsity home run in the fifth. Joey Pennel had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan doubled and had 2 RBI’s. Brandon Parent also added 2 hits with 3 RBI’s.
MVU baseball sweeps Milton in doubleheader
The MVU varsity baseball team traveled to Milton for a doubleheader on Saturday, winning both games; the first 7-6 and the second 10-4.
Game one: Eli Calhoun earned the victory, throwing 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 walks, while striking out 4. Zach Fantuni took the loss for Milton.
MVU offense: Garrett Fregeau went 2-3 with 2 singles and 1 RBI. Justin Farnham went 2-2 with 2 singles and 2 runs scored.
Milton offense: John Burke went 2-3, including a double, and scored a run. Evan Gorton went 2-4 with 2 singles and scored 2 runs.
Game two: Patrick Walker earned the victory on the mound, going six innings and allowing 7 hits, 11 walks, and striking out 5. Triston Booth took the loss for Milton.
MVU offense: Ethan Messier went 2-4 with 2 singles, 3 RBI and a run scored. Eli Calhoun went 2-4 with 2 singles and 2 runs scored.
Milton offense: Andrew Brault went 2-3 with 2 singles. Colin Eaton went 2-3 with 2 singles and a run scored.
BFA Fairfax lacrosse earns win over Otter Valley
The BFA Fairfax varsity lacrosse team earned a 10-6 road win over Otter Valley on Friday thanks to well-spread scoring and the work of their young goal tender Max Mills. Mills had 15 saves for the Bullets, keeping them in the game on the defensive end.
Offensively, BFA goals were scored by Jonah Czeck who had 3, Adam Degree who had 2, and Shayne Meunier, Teddy Munson Bryce Fontaine, Logan Estes and Derrick Sloan who each had 1 goal.
MVU Softball falls to St. Johnsbury
Missisquoi scored early to take a 5-1 lead into the 5th, but St. Johnsbury responded with two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to earn a 6-5 win.
MVU will take on Essex on Saturday (3:00) and host their Cancer Awareness games on Tuesday (4:30) against BFA St. Albans.
The Comets overpower Colchester
The Comets pounded 22 hits and scored 25 runs, scoring in every inning and had numerous players with great games.
Taylor Baldwin went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 2 walks. Maren McGinn started on the mound and went the first three innings giving up 2 runs. Offensively she went 5 for 5 which included a three run homer in the second. Kylie Neveau went 2 for 5 with four RBI and her first varsity home run. A 3 run blast in the third inning.
Sophomore Makenna Hughes went 4 for 4 with a walk and had two doubles; she hit her first varsity home run, a 2 run bomb, in the third inning. Finally Cadence Moore came off the bench and hit a grand slam for her first varsity home run.
Sierra Yates pitched the final two innings and gave up 1 run on four hits with 1 strikeout.
BFA Fairfax Ultimate Frisbee falls to Burlington
BFA Fairfax hosted Burlington High School Saturday afternoon in a game that would determine who would take sole possession of second place in the state. After it was all said and done, Burlington walked away victorious, 9-8 in overtime.
Fairfax leaders: Emmi Sturm (4 assists, 2 points, 3 deflected passes) and Jessica Howard (1 assist, 2 points, 3 deflected passes)
