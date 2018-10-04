Local developer David Fosgate’s warehouse, near the end of Robin Hood Drive. The warehouse is still under construction, but will soon house local business BMTM.

SWANTON TOWN — David Fosgate’s warehouse should be finished by the month’s end, according to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) Fosgate signed with Gordon Winters and the town selectboard.

That MOU was a final piece in Winters’ deal to redevelop the Memorial Building, at the end of Canada Street, downtown, near Merchants Row, into the Veterans Memorial Ace Hardware. The Memorial Building housed the Swanton Teen Center in its basement, but also BMTM, a local distribution business that employs about 25 people, upstairs. Fosgate stepped in and signed the MOU to construct a roughly 19,000-square-foot warehouse that could house BMTM in Dec. 2017.

That was important enough for Winters to say, at the time, “None of this would happen without David.”

The MOU stipulated that Fosgate’s warehouse would be done by Aug. 15, or that he could request an extension of that deadline. David Jescavage, the town administrator, told the selectboard at its last meeting that that MOU expired Sept. 1, with the building uncompleted. The selectboard unanimously approved a motion granting Fosgate an extension to Nov. 1.

“Everybody was comfortable with that date,” Elisabeth Nance, Swanton’s economic development coordinator, told the selectboard.

Town officials hope BMTM will move into the warehouse around that time, which will open up the Memorial Building for Winters’ redevelopment. Winters also plans to renovate the former site of the Champlain Theatre, the building closest to the Memorial Building, now that the Prouty building has been demolished. A construction crew demolished the Prouty building in July. Winters hoped to renovate that building as well, but he determined the building’s condition was too poor.

