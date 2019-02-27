ST. ALBANS — Wanda (Ballard) Davis,84, a longtime resident of Four Winds, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Facility with her family at her side.

She was born April 18, 1934, in Georgia Plain, daughter of the late Eugene G. and Fern (Scott) Ballard.

For seventeen years, Wanda served as dietary supervisor at Redstone Villa in St. Albans. She attended grade schools in Georgia and Sheldon. Her high school studies were at Rock Point School for Girls where she graduated in 1953 with A Highest Honors. Later, she attended Johnson State College.

She enjoyed many interests, including sewing, crocheting, woodworking, scrap booking, playing computer word games and cooking. Wanda will be remembered for her wonderful home cooked meals she has prepared and served at Four Winds on special holiday functions and bar-b-ques.

Wanda enjoyed playing countless hours of cards, especially cribbage and took great pride in winning against her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Arthur G. Davis and his wife, Diane, of Franklin, her daughter, Evelyn G. Menard and her husband, Michael, of Swanton, four grandchildren: Tina Davis Pelletier and her husband, John, and their children, Brendan and McKenna of Georgia, Melissa Davis and her son, A.J. of Franklin, Heather Davis and her son, Owen Tinker of Sheldon Creek and Michael D. Menard and his daughter, Jacy of Swanton. She also leaves a sister, Beverly Wells of Swanton, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wanda was predeceased by her mother, Fern and her infant brother, David as a result of a drowning accident in 1944, her father, Eugene in 1985, her brothers Wendell, Roger and Eugene Ballard, and half-brothers Raymond and Gordon Whitney and her former husband, Arthur G. Davis, Sr.

Services will be held at the East Franklin Cemetery at a later date.

Wanda’s family asks that memorials in her name go to Martha’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 1561, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.