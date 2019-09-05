GEORGIA – Mr. Walter D. Tubbs, 90, formerly of Georgia, Vt., passed away at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, September 2, 2019. Walter retired from the military spending seven years in the Navy, and 20 in the Air Force. He was decorated veteran, serving several tours in Vietnam.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Joyce, four children, Susan (Howard), Kevin, Roger, and Beverly, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother Donald (Carolyn) and brother-in-law Roger (Judiann) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Walter’s family extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Vermont Veterans Home for the wonderful and compassionate care that he received.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with Walt’s family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.