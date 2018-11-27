SWANTON – Walter B. Bard, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Highgate on November 2, 1934 to the late Benjamin and Bertha (Preston) Bard.

Walter attended school in Highgate and at the age of 13 his family moved to Swanton. On June 28, 1958 he married Victoria Vincellete and raised their family in Swanton. He was employed by Swanton Lime, Benoit, Motors, AG Anderson and retired from Shelburne Lime. Walter was a jack of all trades, the one to call for anything. He enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as Bingo. He was known to have taught not only his children but neighborhood children how to drive a car. Walter’s greatest joy was the time he got to spend with his family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Victoria Bard, his children, Terry Bard and his wife, Diane, Randy Bard and his wife, Pamela, Ricky Bard and his wife, Jodi, Holly Johnston and her husband, Steven, 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his 4-legged companion, Thumper. Besides his parents, Walter was predeceased by his infant daughter, Pamela; his son, Joey; and his sisters, Bernice King, Clarabelle Unwin and Ruth Vincelette.

In keeping with Walter’s wishes, a graveside service will take place in the spring at Riverside Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Walter’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, PO Box 22, Swanton, Vermont 05488.

