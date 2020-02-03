On Valentine's Day weekend, the Vermont Philharmonic‘s 2020 Winter Concerts will perform at Saint Michael's College (SMC), featuring one of the most iconic orchestral works.
The concerts will take place on Saturday evening, Feb. 15 at the Elley-Long Music Center at SMC at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16 at the Barre Opera House at 2 p.m., with music director Lou Kosma conducting.
The program will open with the heroic, “Prelude to Act III,” from Richard Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. It will continue with Virgil Thompson’s suite of music for the 1936 depression era film, The Plow that Broke the Plains. Thomson’s music draws upon rhythms and moods of folk songs and hymns to capture the spirit of the High Plains. The program concludes with one of the greatest works for the symphony orchestra, Ludwig van Beethoven’s, "Symphony No. 5 in c minor, Op. 67."
Conductor Lou Kosma has been the acclaimed music director of the Vermont Philharmonic since 1999. As a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra for many years, he knows his way around the world of grand opera. The Vermont Philharmonic has been making beautiful music in central Vermont since 1959 making it Vermont’s oldest community orchestra.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 students and are available at the door or through the VP website: vermontphilharmonic.com.