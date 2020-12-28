ENOSBURG FALLS – A Burlington man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol last week after police reportedly found him fleeing an accident in Enosburgh.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), Burlington’s Alonzo Jones, 28, was charged after police found he had reportedly crashed his vehicle twice in Enosburgh’s village area – once on Main Street and again on School Street.
In a police statement shared over the weekend, VSP said U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived ahead of responding state police troopers and found Jones fleeing the scene of a School Street accident on foot.
Police said a subsequent investigation found Jones had been involved in two accidents “resulting in property damage” while intoxicated that evening and had fled from both.
VSP charged the Burlington resident with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.
