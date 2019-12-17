GEORGIA — A Georgia woman is facing multiple charges after fleeing when police attempted to serve her court ordered paperwork.
According to Vermont State Police, officers went to the home of Miranda Seals, 27, at 6:40 p.m. Monday night.
VSP reports Seals was in her car when police arrived. She refused the documents, locked her vehicle doors and left in her vehicle, after telling officers she intended to harm herself and had the means to do so.
She then drove south on I-89, following the speed limit but not stopping for police until Winooski.
Police claim Seals refused to get out of the car and resisted arrest.
She was ultimately taken into custody and transported to St. Albans. During transport, police report, she spat at the officer transporting her.
Seals has been charged with attempting to elude, disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.