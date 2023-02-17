SWANTON — As inflation impacts municipal budgets, Swanton residents can expect to see some tax rate increases, just like everybody else.
Both the town and village are reporting expected increases for their expenses. For town residents, the tax revenues collected for the highway and police budgets have risen past 20% this year as higher costs related to salaries, fuel and health care give rise to additional budget increases.
On the village side, most of its increases are concentrated in the village’s police budget with an additional $150,000 moving to help cover increased costs related to employee salaries and benefits.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in March in each municipality.
Swanton Town
The bottom line of this year’s Swanton Town budget is the price of everything has gone up this past year, Town Manager Brian Savage said, and he doesn’t expect it to go down anytime soon.
“We have to go based on, overall, what we feel is the reasonable estimate, and keeping in mind that – be it road resurfacing or culvert replacement, the building maintenance that still has to be done — delaying everything would cost that much more in the future,” Savage said.
Savage said the town is still calculating its estimated overall tax rate for town residents, but he expects to present the information during the town’s upcoming informational meeting on its budget, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
With expenses on the rise, however, the final rate will most likely be an increase over last year’s combined rate of .397 per $100 property valuation.
The town is also waiting for information on the Missisquoi Valley School District’s expected property tax rate, which will be added to the town’s municipal rate on each bill.
As for the town’s upcoming expenses, road repairs and salaries have been some of the main cost drivers. Swanton is far from alone in the effort to keep costs down, but municipal budgets across Franklin County have all seen higher prices on purchases related to municipal services, especially infrastructure projects.
Culvert repairs, for example, have definitely become more expensive. Last year, a large culvert on Maquam Shore Road roughly half a mile north of Janes Road began to fail, and the selectboard moved to replace it before a total collapse occurred this winter.
The cost of the work ended up being $175,000, which was paid for out of the town’s contingency fund, highway fund and road improvement fund. To cover those costs, this year’s budget gives additional money to those line items.
Savage said if the board didn’t act then, the overall cost of the repair work would most likely be almost double as engineering and repair work continues to rise in costs.
The single highest cost driver for the highway department, however, continues to be the cost of road resurfacing due to increasing fuel prices.
“Fuel prices drive the prices of asphalt. There’s petroleum in that, so yeah, it’s pretty much the same as everyone was expecting,” Savage said.
The highway department budget also sets an 8% rate increase to salaries for public workers. Savage said the increase is meant to keep Swanton competitive in a tight labor market and maintain its staff at current levels.
Economic development
While the town has a relatively small staff, Savage said they’ve budgeted to expand the duties of a part-time administrative assistant, bringing them to 40 hours a week, to help the town better balance priorities.
“There’s a number of things we have to get done and nobody seems to have the time to get them done, so we’ll try that approach,” Savage said.
The new full-time person would work alongside Savage to help him with his administrative duties, leaving him with more time to pursue an economic development role in order to help Swanton grow.
Right now, Savage said he doesn’t have the capacity to pursue potential business opportunities for the town, and he’d like to capitalize on the wave of positive momentum both Swanton Town and Village have been able to ride in recent years.
Savage pointed to downtown Swanton as an example of that growth. A number of new businesses have found spots in Merchant’s Row, and he said he’d like to put more effort into growing Swanton’s overall grand list in an effort to keep taxes as low as possible.
”I’m much more enthusiastic about it than I was a year ago,” Savage said. “We’ve got to keep that momentum going.”
The town expects to advertise for the administrative assistant position after Town Meeting Day and get someone in place by April, if the labor market allows.
Future expenses
As the budget season wraps up for local municipalities, Savage said there will most likely be some additional costs that the town will be keeping a close eye on in the upcoming years.
Updated state requirements around stormwater permits have made them more expensive, and Savage said he’ll be reaching out to the state to see if legislators will be on board with changing the fee structure to help local municipalities and their taxpayers.
On the project side, the town began maneuvering this year through the early task list of two big projects – the creation of a community center and the update of Swanton’s access to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
Both projects are in their early stages, but development projects often require multiple years of municipal planning and preparation before any groundbreaking.
Thankfully, federal dollars have been utilized to help jumpstart the projects, but there are expected future costs associated with the builds.
“It’s certainly not ready for a bond vote, but it’s coming down the line,” Savage said.
The town is also keeping a close eye on costs related to highway vehicles. Tow trucks and public work vehicles have become more expensive in general, and they often arrive over a year after an order is placed on the vehicle.
Savage said the town often plays a balancing act to keep costs down on the vehicles, too, as once they reach a certain point, repair costs tend to outweigh those related to buying a completely new truck.
Either way, the goal is to try to keep tax rates as low as possible and to find efficiencies to help taxpayers.
“It’s the same as running any business,” he said. ” The bottom line is we always look for ways to be efficient and hopefully the budget will be on or near target.”
Swanton Village
For Swanton Village, keeping its police department fully staffed and ready is the primary cost increase affecting voters.
Adding roughly $100,000 to the budget, the increase is expected to bring the estimated municipal tax rate to 1.0027 up from last year’s .9486. For a property owner with a $200,000 home, that comes out to roughly a $108 increase on the annual municipal tax rate.
The reason for the increase?
“Salary and benefits. That’s the same everywhere you go,” Village Manager Bill Sheets said. “We’re fully staffed and that comes with a price tag.”
Related to that are also sizable increases in the village's health insurance premiums throughout multiple departments. While price increases in the cost of health care coverage play a part, assistant village manager Lynn Paradis said some of the increase in the village’s insurance bill is related to the churn that comes with employees coming and going.
Employees with families, for example, will cost more when they jump onto a plan than a single individual, and as people come and go, sometimes, the result is a higher cost.
“That all changes the expenses on your budget,” she said.
Town residents will also be adding to the village’s police budget through a contract between the two municipalities. This year, town residents will be paying the village an increase of $40,000 for the same police coverage.
“It’s an opportunity to provide citizens with the protection they require,” Sheets said. “We’re not immune to the same pressures that everyone else has.”
Electric and water utilities
While municipal property taxes are on the rise, the village’s utility fees are not. As Paradis pointed out, Swanton’s electric rates are the third lowest in the state of Vermont, and she’s already checked with the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority to make sure that a rate hike wasn’t necessary.
The only two utilities with cheaper rates than Swanton are Ludlow and Orleans. Green Mountain Power, the Vermont Electric Cooperative and the Washington Electric Cooperative are currently ranked as having the highest rates.
That doesn’t mean the Swanton utility is resting on its laurels. As part of a multi-year effort to introduce an automated metering system for both its electric and water utilities, Swanton expects to finish 2023 with new meters installed for its customers.
Altogether, the update is expected to make the utility more efficient and accurate. When lines fail, the advanced meters can communicate where exactly the outage took place so workers can be better deployed to where the problem happened.
Paradis said installation of the meters is expected to begin in 2023 with the village utility notifying its customers when it's time for workers to come out to a property.
To replace water meters, Paradis said homeowners will essentially need to let workers inside their basements to access the device, but the end result will help homeowners if they end up having a leak or wasting water. Due to the meters relaying to its central system, the village will better know if there’s any water that is escaping the system as each meter tracks usage.
The village expects to hire outside workers to complete the installation, but they’ll be accompanied by a village employee.
“Water meters, as they get older, they become inaccurate,” Paradis said. “The municipality loses out because there are water gallons being used and not picked up by the meter.”
Alongside its meter replacement project, the village is also conducting a GIS survey of its electric infrastructure to map out all the poles and lines. The work, in combination with its meter replacement efforts, should help the village utility better keep track of its electrical infrastructure, especially during outages.
Such work is a part of the village’s job to try to keep costs down for customers and taxpayers, Sheets said.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to keep taxes as low as possible,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for what we want to do and practice due diligence to lessen the impact on taxpayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.