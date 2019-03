Tim Magnant, elected the presiding officer over Franklin Northwest's organizational meeting, moderates Thursday night's meeting. (Michael Frett, MESSENGER STAFF)

SWANTON – Voters from Franklin, Highgate and Swanton resumed the transitional meeting for their state-ordered school merger Thursday night, returning to the Missisquoi Valley Union High School’s Trahan Theater after postponing that meeting last month because of a court challenge to Act 46.

Among the most contested decisions made last night was a vote to conduct future elections through Australian ballot, a decision ultimately decided after an hour-long debate from the floor and a paper ballot.

Voting 117-78, residents within the Franklin Northwest school district agreed to hold future elections on school business via Australian ballot, with a subsequent voice vote for a second article confirming the same for school board elections.

Voters also settled on holding all future, regularly-scheduled elections on Town Meeting Day.

The decision to decide subsequent elections via Australian ballot saw the heaviest debate of the night, pitching arguments for wider enfranchisement under an Australian ballot system against arguments to preserve the traditional debate of Town Meeting.

A principal argument in favor of a town meeting, the method by which elections are conducted in Franklin and Highgate, was that, by attending town meetings, voters were better informed than their counterparts in Australian ballot towns.

“Everybody that wants to be there is there,” said one resident from Franklin. “You’re going to get votes from people and they don’t know what they’re talking about or what they’re voting on because they won’t go to the meetings.”

Another Franklin resident, former MVU school board member and outspoken Act 46 critic Jay Denault, argued an Australian ballot means issues with individual budget lines could lead to votes against the budget as a whole, since voters would no longer be able to alter school budgets from the floor. “It could cause the budget for the whole district to be defeated,” Denault said.

Those arguments were immediately countered by individuals from Swanton who argued voting via town meeting disenfranchised those who couldn’t attend those meetings, whether it was for health reasons, work reasons – more than one person noted they likely couldn’t attend a town meeting due to work obligations further south in Chittenden County – or military service.

While absentee ballots are allowed under Australian ballot systems and could alleviate some of these challenges, voting via town meeting requires a voter’s attendance.

The argument that town meetings disenfranchised military service members became a touchstone in last night’s debate, with one service member, Swanton’s Jason Guyette, earning applause for his argument. “In 2015, 2016, we were notified with less than 20 days notice we were going to deploy,” Guyette said. “If we were in that process, I would be unable to vote.”

“I have three children in the school district – I care very much for them. I am a softball coach, I volunteer for the fire department and I work very hard to try and make this community a better place,” he continued. “To deny me and some of our other fellows here who do deploy, or our spouses, who are currently taxiing our children around to different sporting events… I feel is just vastly inappropriate.”

Others took offense to the notion that, by not attending an annual town meeting, they were less informed.

“To assume somebody is ignorant and unable to make an educated vote on something simply because they do not attend a meeting is incredibly insulting,” said Swanton school board member Meaghan Conly. “I’m a school board member and I like to think I’m informed, but I would be unable to attend.

“I can’t see any situation where this could be acceptable.”

The argument carried on for nearly an hour into Thursday’s meeting, ultimately concluding with a paper ballot vote in favor of Australian ballot.

A second article on whether school board members would be elected via town meeting or Australian ballot was settled with a significantly shorter argument. When the question was called, a voice vote confirmed that school board members would be elected via Australian ballot as well.

With the exception of the current year’s staggered meeting schedule, voters agreed to set all subsequent regular elections for the district’s school board and budget for Vermont’s annual Town Meeting Day, with votes to be cast in a voter’s respective community polling place.

The district will still hold legally required informational meetings ahead of Town Meeting Day .

Voters elected Franklin’s town moderator Tim Magnant to serve as the merged district’s moderator, elected Swanton’s Erica Benoit to serve as clerk and Swanton’s Robin Blouin to serve as treasurer.

Voters also approved a $500, $1,000 and $3,000 stipend for the moderator, clerk and treasurer, respectively and, following a brisk back-and-forth, settled on a $2,000 stipend for members of the merged district’s elected school board and a $2,500 stipend for its chair.

The deepest divide in yesterday’s meeting came from a vote to establish provisions for any expenses incurred by the merging district before the district would become operational.

With some voters expressing reservations over authorizing a “blank check” despite assurances from the district’s superintendent Julie Regimbal that those preliminary expenses would likely be minimal and limited to elections, voters initially argued to postpone voting on those provisions.

The article was amended from the floor and tailored explicitly to election costs. With those bounds set, voters handily approved those provisions from the floor.

They postponed a vote authorizing the district to borrow funds for operations in anticipation of reimbursement from the State Education Fund, a standard article typically accompanying annual elections on school budgets.

The article will likely come before voters again, accompanying the district’s first budget vote.

Voters approved the final warned article authorizing the district’s school board to mail notices to residents on the availability of annual district reports.

Stay informed. Read the Messenger or subscribe to our online edition.