I am writing to offer some perspective on why voters should vote YES to the Community Pool and LOT tax on March 3rd. For the record, I am not without bias. Our daughter is a competitive swimmer and we are very involved with the St. Albans Sharks program. At the same time, I recognize that this Community Pool is not just about competitive swimming and is in fact about so much more. We made St. Albans our home nearly 15 years ago and have watched this community grow into a true destination. We are so fortunate to have so many options for recreation for individuals of all ages. The year-round community pool is the first step towards creating a true, year round, multi-use recreational area at Hard'Ack for ALL members of our community to use. The pool does not come at the cost of other opportunities but rather paves the way for them. The practical reality is that St. Albans City Pool is on borrowed time. If we do not move forward with this project now, we will risk losing 1 if not 2 seasons of aquatic programming and access . For many, especially youth in our community, this would limit overall access to safe, cost effective summer activities. Passing the Community Pool now, not only preserves summer aquatic activity for summer, but also creates new year round opportunities for such. It also builds the necessary infrastructure, such as utilities and walkability, to promote improved access to the Hard'Ack site. Once this work is done the opportunities for expansion are tremendous. Should an additional ice rink for our community be part of that future expansion plan, it would get a yes vote from me. It is not a question of one verses the other, but rather the timing of what should come first. This pool project ensures continued (if not enhanced) access to aquatics, not additional, which is why it makes sense to be the first project to be completed at the Hard'Ack site. Access to year round, safe and clean aquatic programming means additional, year round lessons for the very young (which any pediatrician would tell you is must for safety) and fitness and wellness programs for individuals of all fitness levels and abilities. Swimming, is a lifelong skill whose benefits go far beyond competition. But if we can revisit competition for just a moment, having such a fantastic new facility does allow St. Albans to host larger swimming events with greater frequency that can bring individuals from all over to our community to shop in our stores, eat in our restaurants and take in all that our community has to offer. I would be lying if I said my family would not benefit from having a competition rated, year round pool in our community. That said, I have personally witnessed the benefits that swimming and aquatics can have. It builds confidence, promotes teamwork and creates a safe nurturing environment for any and all who wish to try it. Losing access to affordable and safe aquatics in our area would be devastating for our community. Unlike so many towns in Vermont, we have the great opportunity to ensure that this does happen to us. Please Vote YES to the Community Pool and LOT Tax on March 3rd and support investing in the continued growth and desirability in our community!!
Jamie Pinkham