United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
SAFE, HEALTHY, & CONNECTED – The City of Winooski is looking for volunteers to serve on its Safe, Healthy, Connected People Commission. The Commission is a policy advisory group to the City Council to help implement the city’s Strategic Vision. Members help to foster relationships across generations and cultures and provide opportunities to connect and engage with other city residents. Contact Olivia Miller at volunteer@winooskivt.gov.
MENTOR! MENTOR! – Franklin County Caring Communities is seeking mentors for school-age children and teens who are “at promise.” Community based mentors meet with school-age youth, age 5-18 for an hour or two in the community year-round; school-based mentors meet with a child during school lunch and recess for an hour a week while school is in session. Sharing time and friendship is the best gift you can give to a deserving youth! Background check required. Contact Beth Crane at 527-5049 or email beth.fcccp@gmail.com.
THE GIFT OF READING – Fletcher Free Library invites volunteers to share the joy of reading during its 29th annual “Books for Children Gift Campaign.” Volunteers can choose books from a list or make their own selections, then purchase books at participating bookstores (Crow bookshop or Phoenix Books) for a discount. Books will be distributed through community centers, Head Start preschools, Lund Family Center, and COTS shelters. Contact Kate Belluche at 865-7216 or email kbelluche@burlington.gov.
SMALL BUSINESS MENTORS NEEDED – SCORE Vermont volunteer mentors are needed to share their knowledge and experience to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of business success. Mentors may come from many backgrounds: accounting, marketing, legal, manufacturing, etc., and may have owned small businesses or worked for major companies. Training is provided as are opportunities to attend events and share friendship with fellow SCORE members. For information, call 764-5899 or email Champlain.valley@scorevolunteering.org.
SMALL ELECTRONICS INTERN – ReSOURCE is offering an opportunity for a volunteer to serve as a Small Electronics Intern to support re-use by testing, pricing and repairing electronics (monitors, stereos, video game systems, etc.). Volunteers can also assist customers with electronics and computer selection and pick up donations. Volunteers should be able to stand, bend and sit through the work day and occasionally lift up to 50 pounds. Benefits include a store discount! Contact Nicole Clements at 658-4143, Ext. 352, or email volunteer@resourcevt.org.
A TAXING TIME – Working Bridges is looking for volunteers to serve in its Mobile Tax Preparer program to help provide free tax assistance for low-wage workers at their workplaces. Volunteers serve at least 4 hours a week from early February through early April, usually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Returns are prepared online using TaxSlayer Online (provided by the IRS) and the workplace’s computers and printers. Training can be done online or in classroom sessions, and volunteers must pass an IRS Certification Test. Background check required. Contact Connie Beal at 881-4218 or email connie@unitedwaynwvt.org.
KidSafe Collaborative is again coordinating with the Department for Children and Families to get gift cards for kids in foster or kinship care or whose families are struggling so that DCF is involved. Volunteers can purchase a $20 or $25 gift card from local merchants and then send them to KidSafe at 45 Kilburn Street, Burlington, VT 05401 by December 2nd. For information, contact Lisa Simon at 863-9626 or email lisas@kidsafevt.org.