Swanton Arts Council member Mike Barkyoumb's swan sculpture, on display in the village park.

SWANTON — The Swanton Enhancement Project (SEP) announced a new subcommittee at its Oct. 17 meeting, devoted to community engagement and leadership.

SEP volunteers officially formed the community two days after attending the Vermont Community Leadership Summit at Castleton University on Oct. 1, where approximately 530 people representing 129 Vermont communities discussed fostering tighter-knit, engaged communities.

Four members of the Swanton Arts Council were among them: Katie Foster, Joanne Reiter, Heather Buczkowski and Nicole Gadouas. Each gave the new community leadership subcommittee possible directions, based on those individuals’ experience at the summit.

Foster introduced what became the central idea of this discussion: how to engage the community’s future leaders, specifically high school students.

One of the summit’s breakout sessions, in which attendees gathered in groups to discuss specific topics, focused on high school students in attendance. According to Foster, those students expressed a shared sense of alienation from their community leaders. The students said they did not feel valued in their communities.

Foster said the students didn’t understand their municipal governments, how their boards and committees work, what bylaws are.

Foster suggested tying this kind of governmental engagement into schools’ mandatory community service. Foster said she herself participated in Green Up Day to fulfill her high school community service requirement. But students could just as well go to municipal government meetings, or participate in community organizations.

Buczkowski suggested taking advantage of social media platforms like Instagram, frequented by younger and often teenaged users. Buczkowski suggested streaming portions of municipal meetings for those younger users’ accessibility.

She also suggested a mentorship program devoted to directly involving kids in municipal governance: for example, Reg Beliveau Jr., the village manager, could take kids to the Orman Croft Hydroelectric Facility, where the village generates its power, or give a kid a seat at a village board of trustees meeting.

“That’s how we keep our kids home,” Buczkowski said. Kids “don’t have those roots in Vermont.”

To read the rest of the SEP’s discussion, pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.