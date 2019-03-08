HIGHGATE – Virginia Belle Haynes a longtime area resident passed away Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019, at her home she shared with her extended family.

Born in Colebrook, N.H. on May 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Ivoe and Myrtle (Shute) Haynes. Virginia was 97 years old.

For the past 18 years she has lived with Sharon and Terry Koons and family. She thought of their grandchildren as if they were her own. She loved their many camping trips with the Koons’ and many friends. She would look forward to her weekend respite with Ozanna Gagne in Franklin. Virginia was a former member of the Franklin County Senior Center and when she could, would attend St. Louis Catholic Church in Highgate.

Virginia is also survived by dear friends, Diane Morris, who was her guardian for many years and who she loved dearly, and by Rhoda Gagne, who was her nurse’s aide for many years until her recent retirement.

Virginia was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Visitation for Virginia will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Reverend James Zuccaro, Pastor of St. Louis Parish officiating.

