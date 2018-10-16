ST. ALBANS – Virginia Ann “Ginnie” Richards a lifetime area resident passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Blackstone, Virginia on May 15, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Louis Gardner and Eleanor Frances (King) Hemingway. Ginnie was 67 years old.

Ginnie was educated in St. Albans, attending St. Mary’s School and a 1969 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, followed by a 36-year career with Union Carbide/Energizer. She waitressed at several area restaurants, but more recently was known as the “Old Lady” at Tim’s Place. She enjoyed her many outings with her family to the casino and shopping, but was best remembered as an excellent cook and the meals she had with her family.

Survivors include her three daughters, Lisa and Brian Hayden, Heidi Hughes and Larry “Bug” Newell and Haley Adams and Jason Pollard and her most precious gifts, her grandsons, Ryan Newell and his girlfriend, Serena Reynolds, and Nicholas Hayden and his girlfriend, Shelby Lang, and the father of her daughters and friend, William Richards.

Ginnie is also survived by her brother, James and Lynda Hemingway, many nieces and nephews, she formed many friends including lifelong friends, Donna Boutah, Joan “Girly” Roy, Kelly Remillard and Lindsay Gardner and her feline companion, Zoe.

Ginnie has joined her beloved grandson, Logan J. Newell, as they walk together down that endless dirt road.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Williams

A mother’s love is unselfishness, A mother’s love is strength, A mother’s love is shown not taught. Our mother the tissue for our tears and the comfort that we seek our solace in time of need. Mom we thank you for all that you were and all that you gave. You made us. Our mom has given us so many gifts and those now are placed in a treasure box tucked close to our hearts…

“We hold you tightly within our hearts

And there you remain.

Until the joyous day arrives,

That we will meet again.. “

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ginnie’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Ginnie’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.