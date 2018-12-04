The parade moves down Main Street Saturday evening.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The village was lit this past weekend.

In the literal sense, that was thanks to the Enosburg Business Association (EBA) and Seth Hungerford’s construction class from the Cold Hollow Career Center, who braved the cold to adorn Lincoln Park in holiday lights.

But there was also dancing, Santa and competitive gingerbread houses.

The weekend’s festivities kicked off with a community Christmas party Friday night, hosted by the Enosburg Opera House, catered by the EBA and sponsored by TD Bank. According to Shawna Lovelette, the EBA’s president, the “packed house danced the night away” to the groovy tunes of the Old Man Garage Band.

The next morning, Saturday, Dec. 1, Santa Claus saw a steady flurry of visitors from 10 a.m.-noon. The Peoples Trust Company provided candy canes for what Lovelette estimated were hundreds of children, and the Carpenter family offered horse-drawn wagon rides.

Meanwhile, those more competitive youngsters were — warmly — duking it out over who could decorate the finest gingerbread house. Hannah Switser dominated the age six and under group, Olive Martin the 7-12-year-old group and Olive’s sister Violet the 13-18-year-old group.

